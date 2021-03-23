Open search form
Open mobile menu

Georgia Tech Softball vs. North Carolina Postponed

CHAPEL HILL – Georgia Tech softball’s four-game road series against North Carolina, which was previously scheduled for Friday through Sunday, has been postponed due to Covid-19 protocols within the UNC program.

The teams will attempt to reschedule the games on a later date.

The Yellow Jackets are currently scheduled to hit the road to take on Syracuse for their next ACC series April 1-3. Any further schedule updates will be provided on ramblinwreck.com.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the A-T Fund’s Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes, and the Support The Swarm Fund, created to give fans an opportunity to help Georgia Tech athletics maintain its recent momentum through the financial challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic! To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.  

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GTAthletics), Facebook, Instagram or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.

Share

RELATED HEADLINES
March 22, 2021 VIDEO: Softball vs. Notre Dame Series Highlights

The Yellow Jackets picked up one win in the series over the Fighting Irish

VIDEO: Softball vs. Notre Dame Series Highlights
March 21, 2021 Yellow Jackets Stalled by Fighting Irish, Fall 6-2

Georgia Tech was unable to recover from Notre Dame’s hot start

Yellow Jackets Stalled by Fighting Irish, Fall 6-2
Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets