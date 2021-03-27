Open search form
Yellow Jacket Softball Series Finale vs. Middle Tennessee Canceled

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Georgia Tech softball’s game against Middle Tennessee previously scheduled for 1 p.m. ET Sunday has been canceled due to poor field conditions.

The Yellow Jackets came away with one dominant 10-1 win over the Blue Raiders for the weekend.

Tech is scheduled to resume ACC play next, continuing its road stint with a four-game series at Syracuse. Game one of the series is slated for 5 p.m. Thursday.

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the A-T Fund’s Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes, and the Support The Swarm Fund, created to give fans an opportunity to help Georgia Tech athletics maintain its recent momentum through the financial challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic! To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.  

