Georgia Tech Softball vs. Middle Tennessee Saturday Canceled

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Georgia Tech softball’s game against Middle Tennessee previously scheduled for 3 p.m. ET Saturday has been canceled due to inclement weather.

Following a dominant 10-1 Tech win in game one, the Yellow Jackets and Blue Raiders are currently scheduled to wrap up the weekend at 1 p.m. ET Sunday. Any further schedule updates will be provided on RamblinWreck.com.

RELATED HEADLINES
March 26, 2021 Jackets Roll over Blue Raiders, 10-1

Georgia Tech controlled the game from start to finish on the way to the win

Jackets Roll over Blue Raiders, 10-1
March 24, 2021 Georgia Tech Ventures to Middle Tennessee for Weekend Series

The Yellow Jackets and Blue Raiders will square off in a three-game series

Georgia Tech Ventures to Middle Tennessee for Weekend Series
