Georgia Tech #ProJackets Football Report

It’s playoff season in the NFL and three Yellow Jackets are still in the hunt for the Lombardi Trophy. We break down their playoff paths below.

E.J. JENKINS (TE– PHILADELPHIA EAGLES: 14-3 No. 2 Seed (NFC))

First NFL season

Regular Season Stats: 8 games played, 95 snaps, 1 catch, 7 yards, 1 receiving touchdown

Jenkins completed his rookie campaign with eight games played on the NFC’s No. 2 seeded Philadelphia Eagles. He caught his first NFL catch and touchdown in Week 18, a 7-yard strike from Tanner McKee to help the Eagles defeat the New York Giants, 20-13. Jenkins finished the season as the No. 1 rated pass blocker among Eagles Tight Ends. His 76.6 pass blcok rating by Pro Football Focus is the 16th best among all NFL tight ends with at least 50 snaps played.

WILD CARD MATCHUP: Sunday, January 12 – vs. No. 7 Green Bay Packers, 4:30 p.m. ET (FOX)

HARRISON BUTKER (K– KANSAS CITY CHIEFS: 15-2 No. 1 Seed (AFC))

Eighth NFL season

Regular Season Stats: Butker played in 13 games for the No. 1 seeded Chiefs this season, making 21-of-25 field goals (84 percent) including a stellar 19-of-20 from inside 50-yards. Butker already owns the Chiefs’ franchise record for postseason points (158). He has 62 career playoff PATs to go along with 32 made field goals, both sitting as the top marks in franchise history. Butker is one of six current Chiefs looking to join the exclusive club of four-time Super Bowl champions. He is hoping to tie Adam Vinatieri as the only kickers in NFL history to lift four Lombardi Trophies.

WILD CARD MATCHUP: BYE

SHAQ MASON (RG– HOUSTON TEXANS: 10-7 No. 4 Seed (AFC))

10th NFL season

Regular Season Stats: Mason started 15 games for Houston at right guard before suffering a knee injury in Week 16 that forced him to miss the final two games of the regular season. The Tech Man has played in 16 playoff games over his career, including both of Houston’s playoff games last season.

WILD CARD MATCHUP: Saturday, January 11 – vs. No. 5 Los Angeles Chargers, 4:30 p.m. ET (CBS, Paramount+) – Mason has been ruled out with an injury. He hopes to return for the Divisional round.

Former Tech DE Tyler Davis (No. 7 seed Green Bay Packers) is on injured reserve.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram and at www.ramblinwreck.com.