Georgia Tech #ProJackets Football Report

As Week 10 of the National Football League concludes, we headline the stars of the #ProJackets from this weekend.

Former Tech DE Keion White had another monster week for the Patriots, racking up four total tackles (2 solo), a sack, 1.5 tackles for loss, and a pass deflected in the 19-3 win over the Chicago Bears. This is White’s fifth consecutive game with four total tackles and his eighth with four or more total tackles. He’s also tied for sixth among NFL defensive ends in solo tackles with 25. White has continued to prove himself to be among the league’s best as the Patriots try to turn their season around with eight games left to go, hosting the Los Angeles Rams this Sunday.

Former Tech K Harrison Butker led the Chiefs to a 16-14 victory over the Denver Broncos, drilling three field goals and an extra point in the win. This was Butker’s third game this season with three or more made field goals and the second time this season he’s led the Chiefs in scoring. The Chiefs remain unbeaten this year, moving to 9-0 and becoming the first NFL team to hold this record since the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2020. Butker and the Chiefs head to Buffalo this Sunday to face the 8-2 Bills in a thriller matchup.

HARRISON BUTKER (PK – KANSAS CITY CHIEFS)

Eighth NFL season

Week 10: vs. Denver Broncos: 3-3 FG, 1-1 XP in Chiefs’ 16-10 victory.

Week 11: at Buffalo Bills (Sunday at 4:25 p.m. – TV: CBS)

KEION WHITE (DE – NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS)

Second NFL season

Week 10: at Chicago Bears: 4 total tackles (2 solo), 1 sack, 1.5 stuffs, and 1 pass deflected in 19-3 Patriots win.

Week 11: vs. Los Angeles Rams (Sunday at 1:00 p.m. – TV: FOX)

JORDAN MASON (RB – SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS)

Third NFL season

Week 10: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 1 carry for 5 yards in 23-20 49ers victory.

Week 11: vs. Seattle Seahawks (Sunday at 4:05 p.m. – TV: FOX)

SHAQ MASON (G – HOUSTON TEXANS)

10th NFL season

Week 10: vs. Detroit Lions: Played all 68 offensive snaps in 26-23 Texans loss on Sunday Night Football.

Week 11: at Dallas Cowboys (Monday at 8:15 p.m. – TV: ESPN)

JUANYEH THOMAS (S – DALLAS COWBOYS)

Second NFL season

Week 10: vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Did not appear in 34-6 Cowboys loss.

Week 11: vs. Houston Texans (Monday at 8:15 p.m. – TV: ESPN)

E.J. JENKINS (TE– PHILADELPHIA EAGLES)

Second NFL season

Week 10: at Dallas Cowboys: Did not appear in 34-6 Eagles victory.

Week 11: vs. Washington Commanders (Thursday at 8:15 p.m. – TV: Prime Video)

DEVIN COCHRAN (OT– CINCINNATI BENGALS)

Third NFL season

Week 10: at Baltimore Ravens: Played in three snaps on special teams in 35-34 Bengals loss on Thursday Night Football.

Week 11: at San Diego Chargers (Sunday at 8:20 p.m. – TV: NBC)

ADAM GOTSIS (DT– INDIANAPOLIS COLTS)

Ninth NFL season

Week 10: vs. Buffalo Bills: Did not appear in 30-20 Colts loss.

Week 11: at New York Jets (Sunday at 1:00 p.m. – TV: CBS)

Two former Jackets are on practice squads:

S Tre Swilling (New York Jets)

OT Devin Cochran (Cincinnati Bengals)

Former Tech DE Tyler Davis (Green Bay Packers) is on Injury Reserve with a shoulder injury.

