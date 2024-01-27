Georgia Tech #ProJackets Football Report

THE FLATS – Five former Yellow Jackets have seen their seasons come to an end after the Wild Card and Divisional Round of the playoffs, but four still remain as the conference championships begin for #ProJackets in the National Football League.

Kicker Harrison Butker continues to deliver going 2-for-2 in field goals and 3-for-3 in extra points in the Chiefs’ 27-24 win over Buffalo.

That brought his total to 6-for-6 on field goals and 5-for-5 on extra points, accounting for 23 points in the postseason.

Since 2018, Butker has made a whopping 90 percent (27-for-30) of his field goals in the postseason. In his last 10 postseason games alone, he’s 20-for-22 in FG, 33-for-34 in PATs and 5-for-5 in game-tying/game-winning field goals in the fourth quarter or overtime.

Running back Jordan Mason’s 49ers also made a narrow escape to the next round, defeating Green Bay 24-21.

Offensive lineman Shaq Mason’s Houston Texans were unable to corral the leading MVP candidate Lamar Jackson of Baltimore, falling 34-10.

The Yellow Jackets had nine players representing the White and Gold in the playoffs this season. With #ProJackets left in both the AFC and NFC, this season will mark at least the 52nd appearance by a Yellow Jacket in the Super Bowl.

KEEPING UP WITH THE JACKETS