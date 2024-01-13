Georgia Tech #ProJackets Football Report

THE FLATS – A stretch of outstanding play headlines the final week of the regular season in Week 18 of #ProJackets in the National Football League.

Shaq Mason has been dominant as of late. The eighth-year offensive guard has allowed zero sacks and only one quarterback hit in his last five games, per Pro Football Focus. Mason has been an integral part for the Texans this season as they defeated the Colts 23-19 on Saturday, making the AFC playoffs for the first time in four years.

Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker continues to deliver for his team down the stretch. Butker went 1-for-1 on extra points and 2-for-2 on field goals, including a go-ahead field goal with 41 seconds left in the game. The Chiefs beat the Chargers 13-12 over the weekend and clinched the third seed in the AFC playoffs.

Darren Waller had another strong performance to finish out his season, catching five passes for 45 yards, including a 23-yard reception. The Giants topped the Eagles 27-10 to finish 6-11 on the season.

Steelers punter Pressley Harvin III put up a big game in his regular season finale, kicking six punts for 250 yards, with two punts inside the 20-yard line. The Steelers defeated the Ravens 17-10 on Saturday and secured the final spot in the AFC playoffs.

Jordan Mason had a productive day despite receiving limited touches, with six carries for 36 yards. The 49ers fell to the Rams 21-20 this week, but clinched the top spot and a bye in the NFC playoffs.

Defensive end Keion White finished off his rookie year strong, tallying up two tackles on the day, including a solo tackle. The Patriots lost to the Jets 17-3, finishing 4-12 this season.

Juanyeh Thomas had a quality performance to wrap up his rookie year, recording two tackles on Sunday. The Cowboys beat the Commanders 38-10, clinching the second spot in the NFC playoffs.

The Yellow Jackets have eight players representing the White and Gold in the playoffs this season, beginning this week in the wild card.

