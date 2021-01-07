Georgia Tech #ProJackets Basketball Report

THE FLATS – Thaddeus Young part of one of the NBA’s top benches in Chicago, part of veteran closing group for the Bulls … Derrick Favors continues to push through sore knee to help Jazz win … Josh Okogie’s hamstring keeps him on the sideline.
This week’s #ProJackets Report compiles more of the latest news, stories and social media posts on former Jackets and their activities of the past week.
YOUNG FINDS PLACE IN CLOSING GROUP
While rotations and lineup combinations will remain fluid as new Chicago Bulls’ coach Donovan searches for the best mixes, he seems to have settled on a group he likes to finish close games. At least for now.
Second-year guard Coby White has been a part of that unit, but there’s also Garrett Temple, 34; Thaddeus Young, 32; and Otto Porter Jr., 27. Throw in Zach LaVine, and it’s obvious that Donovan trusts his vets.
Young has helped the Bulls win their last two games against Dallas and Portland, scoring 7 and 10 points, respectively, and Chicago is 4-1 since he returned from his leg infection.
The 14th-season veteran was slowed by a leg infection and has been back for just three games. He started occasionally last season with injuries to Lauri Markkanen after being a starter in Indiana, Brooklyn and Minnesota before signing with the Bulls as a free agent. He’s averaging 9.3 points, but hasn’t averaged less than double figures since his rookie season in 2008. He’s a versatile interior player who still is shooting about 52 percent.
VIDEO: Steal and coast-to-coast layup for Young against the Mavericks
“Last year we would have got down 20 points, the morale of the team would have shifted. This year we’re in a completely different mindset.” – Thad Young
FAVORS CONTINUES TO PLAY THROUGH SORE KNEE
Derrick Favors has not missed a game this season for the Utah Jazz while playing through a sore right knee. Favors was considered probable for the Jazz’ recent’ game against Brooklyn, in which he played just 13 minutes and scored two points with four rebounds. The 29-year-old is averaging 8.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 16.3 minutes through six games.
Favors is getting some credit for improvement in Utah’s defense. The Jazz capped off their 3-1 week with their best defensive performance of the young season. They held San Antonio to 98.8 points per 100 non-garbage time possessions, per Cleaning the Glass, the first time this season they’ve held an opponent under a point per possession. In a 106-100 win over the Clippers, “But a big nod to Derrick Favors here: this is exactly why the Jazz used their biggest offseason asset to reacquire the old friend. Gobert spent much of the night in foul trouble, and with last year’s roster that would have been a death sentence against a team as good as LAC. But Favors’ presence allowed the Jazz to keep the defense the same while Gobert sat, and he gave them a 14-and-11 line and a +6,” wrote Dan Clayton with Salt City Hoops.
OKOGIE REMAINS OUT WITH HAMSTRING
Josh Okogie has missed four consecutive games due to a strained left hamstring. He was able to put in a workout prior to Sunday’s loss to the Nuggets and apparently suffered no setbacks. But he did not play in Tuesday night’s game vs. the same Nuggets and has not played since Dec. 27 against the Lakers.
“Okogie’s absence has also been hurtful to the team’s performance,” writes Jace Frederick of the St. Paul Pioneer Press. “Okogie is the Wolves’ best and most versatile defender. That’s not a piece this roster could afford to lose.
“We miss him on the defensive end, but we miss his spirit. His spirit is something that really helps us,” Timberwolves coach Ryan Saunders said. “That Utah win, between him and Karl, those two guys, they lift the group, especially. They’re our longest tenured guys here and we miss them. We miss Josh, but especially on the defensive end. We know he’s a very talented individual defender, but he’s also a defensive leader, and we miss that.”
#ProJackets in the NBA/G League 2020-21
YELLOW JACKETS OVERSEAS UPDATE
Updates on selected former Yellow Jackets taken from the website ProBallers.com
James Banks averaged 4.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game, playing 10 games with Hapoel Beer Sheva, during the 2020-21 Israel – Winner League regular-season. He set his season-high with 13 points in 18 minutes against Hapoel B-Cure Laser Haifa on December 30, 2020. He grabbed a season-high 8 rebounds in 15 minutes against Hapoel SP Tel Aviv on December 06, 2020. He dished a season-high 1 assists in 34 minutes against Hapoel UNET Credit Holon on December 12, 2020. He scored in double figures 2 times in 10 games.
Marcus Georges-Hunt has established himself as perhaps the best player on his Sichuan Blue Whales team and one of the best in the league as the Chinese Basketball Association is into the second phase of its 2020-21 season (the league is in week 26 of a 38-week season). Georges-Hunt scored a game-best 33 points with seven rebounds and five assists for Sichuan in a loss to the Xinjiang Flying Tigers Wednesday, following up his double-double of 25 points and 10 assists in the Blue Whales close 112-110 loss to Zhejiang the day after Christmas. Sichuan is currently in 10th place in the 19-team league with an 11-12 record.
Trae Golden averaged 30.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 9.7 assists per game, playing 12 games with Fujian SBS Xunxing Sturgeons, during the 2020-21 China – CBA regular-season. He set his season-high with 54 points in 46 minutes against Shenzhen Aviators on December 12, 2020. He grabbed a season-high 6 rebounds in 32 minutes against Jilin Northeast Tigers on December 19, 2020. He dished a season-high 19 assists in 46 minutes against Shenzhen Aviators on December 12, 2020. He scored in double figures 12 times in 12 games. He had 20 points or more 12 times. He had 30 points or more 5 times. He had 40 points or more 2 times. He had 50 points or more 1 time. He recorded 5 double-doubles.
Ben Lammers averaged 6.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game, playing 3 games with Alba Berlin, during the 2020-21 Germany – easyCredit BB regular-season. He set his season-high with 12 points in 17 minutes against Fraport Skyliners on November 08, 2020. He grabbed a season-high 7 rebounds in 17 minutes against Fraport Skyliners on November 08, 2020. He dished a season-high 2 assists in 11 minutes against EWE Baskets Oldenburg on November 15, 2020. He scored in double figures 1 time in 3 games.
Anthony McHenry averaged 10.4 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game, playing 21 games with Shinshu Brave Warriors, during the 2020-2021 Japan – B1 League regular-season. He set his season-high with 22 points in 39 minutes against San-en NeoPhoenix on October 21, 2020. He grabbed a season-high 12 rebounds in 38 minutes against Ryukyu Golden Kings on November 15, 2020. He dished a season-high 10 assists in 36 minutes against Hitachi Sun Rockers on October 17, 2020. He scored in double figures 9 times in 21 games. He had 20 points or more 1 time. He recorded 4 double-doubles.
Daniel Miller averaged 12.6 points, 9.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game, playing 26 games with Sendai 89ers, during the 2020-21 Japan – B2 League regular-season. He set his season-high with 22 points in 33 minutes against Saga Ballooners on December 27, 2020. He grabbed a season-high 19 rebounds in 36 minutes against Bambitious Nara on November 14, 2020. He dished a season-high 9 assists in 27 minutes against Pass lab Yamagata Wyverns on October 03, 2020. He scored in double figures 18 times in 26 games. He had 20 points or more 1 time. He recorded 10 double-doubles.
Zachery Peacock averaged 13.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, playing 7 games with Bourg-en-Bresse, during the 2020-21 Jeep Elite regular-season. He set his season-high with 22 points in 37 minutes against LDLC ASVEL on October 04, 2020. He grabbed a season-high 6 rebounds in 25 minutes against Nanterre 92 on September 23, 2020. He dished a season-high 5 assists in 25 minutes against Nanterre 92 on September 23, 2020. He scored in double figures 4 times in 7 games. He had 20 points or more 1 time.
Adam Smith averaged 16.6 points, 2.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game, playing 9 games with AO Ionikos Nikaias, during the 2020-21 Greece – Heba A1 regular-season. He set his season-high with 21 points in 31 minutes against PAOK on December 27, 2020. He grabbed a season-high 4 rebounds in 38 minutes against Iraklis on November 14, 2020. He dished a season-high 7 assists in 38 minutes against Iraklis on November 14, 2020. He scored in double figures 9 times in 9 games. He had 20 points or more 2 times.