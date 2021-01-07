Georgia Tech #ProJackets Basketball Report

THE FLATS – Thaddeus Young part of one of the NBA’s top benches in Chicago, part of veteran closing group for the Bulls … Derrick Favors continues to push through sore knee to help Jazz win … Josh Okogie’s hamstring keeps him on the sideline.

This week’s #ProJackets Report compiles more of the latest news, stories and social media posts on former Jackets and their activities of the past week.

*****

YOUNG FINDS PLACE IN CLOSING GROUP

While rotations and lineup combinations will remain fluid as new Chicago Bulls’ coach Donovan searches for the best mixes, he seems to have settled on a group he likes to finish close games. At least for now.

Second-year guard Coby White has been a part of that unit, but there’s also Garrett Temple, 34; Thaddeus Young, 32; and Otto Porter Jr., 27. Throw in Zach LaVine, and it’s obvious that Donovan trusts his vets.

Read more

Young has helped the Bulls win their last two games against Dallas and Portland, scoring 7 and 10 points, respectively, and Chicago is 4-1 since he returned from his leg infection.

The 14th-season veteran was slowed by a leg infection and has been back for just three games. He started occasionally last season with injuries to Lauri Markkanen after being a starter in Indiana, Brooklyn and Minnesota before signing with the Bulls as a free agent. He’s averaging 9.3 points, but hasn’t averaged less than double figures since his rookie season in 2008. He’s a versatile interior player who still is shooting about 52 percent.

VIDEO: Steal and coast-to-coast layup for Young against the Mavericks

“Last year we would have got down 20 points, the morale of the team would have shifted. This year we’re in a completely different mindset.” – Thad Young 📰 | @SamSmithHoops Game Recap: — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) January 6, 2021

LIVE: Thaddeus Young media availability after tonight’s win over the Blazers https://t.co/0gG1qZQ8Od — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) January 6, 2021

*****

FAVORS CONTINUES TO PLAY THROUGH SORE KNEE

Derrick Favors has not missed a game this season for the Utah Jazz while playing through a sore right knee. Favors was considered probable for the Jazz’ recent’ game against Brooklyn, in which he played just 13 minutes and scored two points with four rebounds. The 29-year-old is averaging 8.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 16.3 minutes through six games.

Favors is getting some credit for improvement in Utah’s defense. The Jazz capped off their 3-1 week with their best defensive performance of the young season. They held San Antonio to 98.8 points per 100 non-garbage time possessions, per Cleaning the Glass, the first time this season they’ve held an opponent under a point per possession. In a 106-100 win over the Clippers, “But a big nod to Derrick Favors here: this is exactly why the Jazz used their biggest offseason asset to reacquire the old friend. Gobert spent much of the night in foul trouble, and with last year’s roster that would have been a death sentence against a team as good as LAC. But Favors’ presence allowed the Jazz to keep the defense the same while Gobert sat, and he gave them a 14-and-11 line and a +6,” wrote Dan Clayton with Salt City Hoops.

Read more from KSL.com

*****

OKOGIE REMAINS OUT WITH HAMSTRING

Josh Okogie has missed four consecutive games due to a strained left hamstring. He was able to put in a workout prior to Sunday’s loss to the Nuggets and apparently suffered no setbacks. But he did not play in Tuesday night’s game vs. the same Nuggets and has not played since Dec. 27 against the Lakers.

“Okogie’s absence has also been hurtful to the team’s performance,” writes Jace Frederick of the St. Paul Pioneer Press. “Okogie is the Wolves’ best and most versatile defender. That’s not a piece this roster could afford to lose.

“We miss him on the defensive end, but we miss his spirit. His spirit is something that really helps us,” Timberwolves coach Ryan Saunders said. “That Utah win, between him and Karl, those two guys, they lift the group, especially. They’re our longest tenured guys here and we miss them. We miss Josh, but especially on the defensive end. We know he’s a very talented individual defender, but he’s also a defensive leader, and we miss that.”

Read more

*****