Georgia Tech #ProJackets Basketball Report

THE FLATS – The NBA playoffs continue from the NBA’s bubble at Disney’s Wide World of Sports, and all of the former Yellow Jackets in pro basketball are in off-season mode. Derrick Favors and Thaddeus Young have seen their coaches both fired, making their off-season plans even more uncertain. Even Josh Okogie has been the subject of some trade talk in the media.
This week’s #ProJackets Report compiles more of the latest news, stories and social media posts on former Jackets and their activities of the past week.
UTAH MEDIA ENTERTAIN RETURN OF FAVORS
The Utah Jazz season ended disappointingly, casting the team rapidly into a critical offseason. With just one year remaining on Mike Conley’s deal, the Jazz need to reload the roster in hopes of a deeper playoff run. In the latest episode of the Jazz Notes Podcast, Ben Anderson of KSL Sports and Sarah Todd of the Deseret News discuss the Jazz offseason options, including Derrick Favors, Jordan Clarkson, and how to improve the roster.
As the Jazz struggled with depth, specifically in the frontcourt throughout the season, bringing back former center Derrick Favors has been a topic of conversation for many Jazz fans. Todd and Anderson discussed the idea.
SHUMPERT AND TAYLOR WELCOME SECOND CHILD
Teyana Taylor just welcomed her second daughter with her husband, Iman Shumpert. Iman hopped on Instagram to announce the arrival of Rue Rose Shumpert, who was born slightly ahead of schedule on September 6 in the couple’s home bathroom—just like their first daughter, Iman Tayla (aka Junie)
BOSH TAKES MIAMI LERBRON OVER L.A. LEBRON
Chris Bosh believes the Miami Heat version of LeBron James is “peak LeBron.” Bosh recently appeared as a guest on the podcast of New Orleans Pelicans shooting guard JJ Redick. During the interview, he talked about why he’s taking Miami LeBron over Cleveland and Los Angeles LeBron.
Josh Okogie's Top Defensive Plays From First Two Seasons
#PROJACKETS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
At 3:28 am on Sept 6th 2020 Rue Rose 🌹 decided that the baby shower thrown for her and mommy was too lit. She didn’t make the party but she managed to make the next day her birthdate!!! Now…when we buy homes, we always find a bathroom with great energy… but not in a million years would you be able to tell me we’d deliver both of our daughters in a bathroom without the assistance of a hospital! Our newest edition entered the world in the water and came out looking around and ready to explore! A healthy child. A little sister. Another daughter. Black love wins….again. Welcome babygirl…we love you! 🌹 @babyruerose
|PLAYER
|DATA
|STATS
|TEAM
|DERRICK FAVORS
Team: New Orleans Pelicans
Number: 22
NBA Experience: 10 seasons
Years at Georgia Tech: 2009-10
Hometown: Atlanta, Ga.
Status: Active
|6-9, 265 lbs
9.0 ppg
9.8 rpg
1.6 apg
61.7% FG
|Record: 30-42
Standing: 13th / 22.5 GB
Streak: L3
Restart: 2-6
|JARRETT JACK
Team: Sioux Falls Skyforce
Number: 2
NBA Experience: 15 seasons
Years at Georgia Tech: 2002-05
Hometown: Fort Washington, Md.
Status: Active/G League
|6-3, 197 lbs
14.0 ppg
3.0 rpg
5.0 apg
51.9% FG
|Record: 22-20
Standing: 6th / 8 GB
Streak: W2
Last 10: 7-3
|JOSH OKOGIE
Team: Minnesota Timberwolves
Number: 20
NBA Experience: 2 seasons
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-18
Hometown: Snellville, Ga.
Status: Active
|6-4, 213 lbs
8.6 ppg
4.3 rpg
1.6 apg
42.7% FG
|Record: 19-45
Standing: 14th / 30.5 GB
Streak: L3
Last 10: 3-7
|IMAN SHUMPERT
Team: free agent
Number: 10
NBA Experience: 9 seasons
Years at Georgia Tech: 2008-11
Hometown: Oak Park, Ill.
Status: Active
|6-5, 212 lbs
4.2 ppg
2.6 rpg
0.9 apg
32.8% FG
|Released by Brooklyn Nets
|THADDEUS YOUNG
Team: Chicago Bulls
Number: 21
NBA Experience: 13 seasons
Years at Georgia Tech: 2006-07
Hometown: Memphis, Tenn.
Status: Active
|6-8, 235 lbs
10.3 ppg
4.9 rpg
1.8 apg
44.8% FG
|Record: 22-43
Standing: 11th / 31 GB
Streak: W1
Last 10: 3-7