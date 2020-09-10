Georgia Tech #ProJackets Basketball Report

THE FLATS – The NBA playoffs continue from the NBA’s bubble at Disney’s Wide World of Sports, and all of the former Yellow Jackets in pro basketball are in off-season mode. Derrick Favors and Thaddeus Young have seen their coaches both fired, making their off-season plans even more uncertain. Even Josh Okogie has been the subject of some trade talk in the media.

This week’s #ProJackets Report compiles more of the latest news, stories and social media posts on former Jackets and their activities of the past week.

*****

UTAH MEDIA ENTERTAIN RETURN OF FAVORS

The Utah Jazz season ended disappointingly, casting the team rapidly into a critical offseason. With just one year remaining on Mike Conley’s deal, the Jazz need to reload the roster in hopes of a deeper playoff run. In the latest episode of the Jazz Notes Podcast, Ben Anderson of KSL Sports and Sarah Todd of the Deseret News discuss the Jazz offseason options, including Derrick Favors, Jordan Clarkson, and how to improve the roster.

As the Jazz struggled with depth, specifically in the frontcourt throughout the season, bringing back former center Derrick Favors has been a topic of conversation for many Jazz fans. Todd and Anderson discussed the idea.

READ MORE

*****

SHUMPERT AND TAYLOR WELCOME SECOND CHILD

Teyana Taylor just welcomed her second daughter with her husband, Iman Shumpert. Iman hopped on Instagram to announce the arrival of Rue Rose Shumpert, who was born slightly ahead of schedule on September 6 in the couple’s home bathroom—just like their first daughter, Iman Tayla (aka Junie)

READ MORE

*****

BOSH TAKES MIAMI LERBRON OVER L.A. LEBRON

Chris Bosh believes the Miami Heat version of LeBron James is “peak LeBron.” Bosh recently appeared as a guest on the podcast of New Orleans Pelicans shooting guard JJ Redick. During the interview, he talked about why he’s taking Miami LeBron over Cleveland and Los Angeles LeBron.

WATCH

*****