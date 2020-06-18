Georgia Tech #ProJackets Basketball Report

THE FLATS – The NBA is set to return to action with 22 teams, concluding a regular season that ended abruptly on March 12 in late July and then conducting playoffs, all at Disney’s Wide World of Sports in Orlando, Fla. Derrick Favors is the only one of the former Yellow Jackets in the NBA who will be a part of this restart, as his New Orleans Pelicans team is one of the 22 teams gathering at Disney.

This week’s #ProJackets Report compiles more of the latest news, stories and social media posts on former Jackets and their activities of the past week.

LATEST NEWS

In a 100-plus-page document sent to its players Tuesday and obtained by ESPN, the NBA broke down virtually every detail of what life inside the league's campus at Walt Disney World in Florida will be like when play resumes next month, from social distancing guidelines to activities players will be allowed to do in their time off.

THAD YOUNG JOINS CONVERSATION ON RACE IN AMERICA

Former Tech star Thaddeus Young joined Chicago area sports figures Jason Heyward (Cubs), Sam Acho (former Bears, now at Tampa Bay) and Allen Robinson (Bears), in a conversation about Race in America moderated by NBC Sports Chicago’s Laurence Holmes. See the entire program here.

Young also offered some perspective from a player's point of view in the looming resumption of the schedule to the Chicago Sun-Times.

FAVORS JOINS DEMONSTRATION IN ATLANTA

Derrick Favors has spent the last three months in his hometown and grew up in the vicinity of the recent death of Rayshard Brooks. This week he took part in demonstrations and talked to The Athletic about his feelings and also his preparations for a return to New Orleans to join his Pelicans' teammates for the resumption of the NBA season.

COULD FAVORS AND JAZZ REUNITE?

The Utah Jazz traded Derrick Favors last summer, but both sides have reportedly mutual interest to reunite in the coming off-season. According to Tony Jones of The Athletic, the Pelicans also want Favors to return in a more "friendly" for the team 2-year deal, but the Utah Jazz may get the chance to sign him back, after just one year.

From Pelicans.com: Season restart will provide Pelicans with big-game experience

CATCHING UP WITH FRED VINSON

Not to be overlooked, former Yellow Jacket sharpshooter Fred Vinson will soon be back on the court for the NBA restart as a longtime assistant coach with the New Orleans Pelicans. Sports writer Brett Friedlander remembers Vinson from his younger days growing up on North Carolina in this piece for the North State Journal.

BREAKOUT SEASON FOR OKOGIE?

From Dunking with Wolves: Dylan Jackson writes that if Josh Okogie can add reliable outside shooting to his game, it would tremendously help the Wolves, having a high-quality two-way wing/forward on a relatively cheap contract. Okogie seems exactly like the player that could become a third-star or fourth core player on a playoff-level team. An athletic high-effort player that already has an elite-level skill: defense. If Okogie's shot can come around (which remains to be seen), he has a lot more of a chance to become a really impactful player. He is already far and away the Minnesota Timberwolves' best defender. He can guard almost any player from one to four.

Fox Sports North look ahead profile on Okogie

MILLER SIGNS ON FOR 4TH SEASON IN JAPAN

Sendai 89ers (B2 League) re-signed former Georgia Tech center Daniel Miller (211-117kg-91, college: Georgia Tech). He has played there for the last three seasons. Miller, 28, helped them to win the regular season. Great year indeed as he was voted to Asia-Basket.com All-Japanese B League D2 Honorable Mention and League Player of the Week.

He has tried to make it to the NBA and played in the NBA Pro Summer League in 2014. He is a very experienced player. Thanks to Miller's pro career he managed to play on three different continents (Europe, Asia and of course North America) in four different countries. Miller has played previously professionally also in New Zealand, Spain (Blusens Monbus) and Turkey (Akhisar Bld).

Among many awards Miller received Australiabasket.com All-New Zealand NBL Defensive Player of the Year award back in 2016.

More information