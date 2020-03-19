Georgia Tech #ProJackets Basketball Report

ESPN broke down the effect of the coronavirus on every NBA team. On Derrick Favors and the New Orleans Pelicans, the team closest to making the NBA playoffs of the three that have former Yellow Jackets on them, Andrew Lopez wrote: “The Pelicans, like several other teams in the Western Conference, were making their final push for the playoffs. New Orleans had won eight of its past 13 games and were looking at a favorable schedule over the league’s final month. The Pelicans were 3.5 games back of the eighth seed when the season was suspended, and the hiatus could give the starting lineup of Ball, Williamson, Jrue Holiday, Brandon Ingram and Derrick Favors even more time to come together for the final stretch. That quintet has a league-best 26.3 net rating of the 35 lineups with at least 225 minutes played.”

The Athletic’s Britt Robson writes: “At a time when the Minnesota Timberwolves have yet again reverted back to their trademark brand of decrepit defense, it is a merciful solace to simply keep your eyes on the caffeinated whirligig that is Josh Okogie . Because of the roster overhaul and KAT’s injuries, he actually leads the team in minutes played thus far this season. The aftermath from the trades has also left him as the lone member of the starting lineup more highly regarded for his defense than his offense.”

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports NBA leaders are looking toward a mid-June return as the best-case scenario. More: “For now, there’s a working plan that games would return without fans, and teams have been told to search out arena dates well into August for the playoffs, sources said. Teams have been directed to give the league office potential dates at smaller nearby game venues, including team practice facilities, that could spare the use of empty, cavernous arenas and possibly provide backdrops to unique television viewing lines.”

This week’s #ProJackets Report compiles some of the latest news, stories on former Yellow Jackets in the days leading up to the stoppage of play and since.

THE FLATS – As with most professional and collegiate sports, the NBA suspended the 2019-20 season on March 12, and the G-League followed suit. Some professional leagues overseas continue to operate, and even China recalled players competing in its leagues.

Blood donors save lives…and get to meet @PelicansNBA player Derrick Favors! All blood and platelet donors between February 17-26 received a “golden ticket” to meet Derrick, take a picture and get a signed autograph! pic.twitter.com/8eb1nkkxCR

With all that’s been going on lately I thought I’d start answering questions I hear the most from ya’ll. Comment below with what you want me to answer👇🏿 or text me (305) 931-0233 pic.twitter.com/3IIDak3wKi

1. How is your health? 2. Are you going to coach? 3. Should the Raptors retire your jersey?

Praying for all people during this time in life. Stay strong in the mind during this difficult time. #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/tfgPxibYyB

Georgia Tech Alumni in Pro Basketball

Source: Eurobasket.com

#1. Trae Golden (6’3”-PG-91, graduated ’14, plays pro in Turkey) led his Turkish team Bahcesehir Koleji Istanbul to a victory over the leader Ventspils (5-1) crushing them 112-90 in the FIBA Europe Cup on Wednesday night. He was MVP of the game. Golden recorded a double-double by scoring 41 points and making 11 passes in 33 minutes. It was the game of the round between two top 2 ranked teams in group L. Bahcesehir Koleji Istanbul (3-3) is placed second. Golden has individually a very good season with high stats. He averages 19.7ppg, 2.8rpg and 8.5apg.

#2. Experienced Zachery Peacock (6’8”-C-87, graduated ’10, plays in France) could not help JL Bourg Basket (18-6) in their last game. Despite his very good performance JL Bourg Basket lost89-85on the road to the lower-ranked (#7) JSF Nanterre. Peacock was the top scorer with 16 points. He also added 4 rebounds. It was JL Bourg Basket’s third consecutive loss in a row. It’s Peacock’s fifth season with the team. Peacock has relatively good stats this year 13.6ppg, 4.9rpg and 2.2apg in 25 games he played so far.

#3. Thaddeus Young (6’8”-F-88, graduated ’07, currently in the NBA), who plays in the NBA was not able to help the Chicago Bulls (22-43) in their game last Sunday. Despite Young’s very good performance the Chicago Bulls (22-43) were edged110-107in Brooklyn by the Nets. He scored 17 points and grabbed 5 rebounds in 25 minutes. It’s Young’s first season with the team. Young has relatively good stats this year 10.3ppg, 4.9rpg, 1.8apg and 1.4spg.

#4. Josh Okogie (6’4”-G-98, graduated ’18, plays pro in the NBA) was not able to secure a victory for the Minnesota Timberwolves (19-45) in their last game. Despite his good performance the Minnesota Timberwolves (19-45) lost120-107in New Orleans to the Pelicans. Okogie scored 12 points, grabbed 5 boards, passed 4 assists and added 3 steals (was perfect 5-for-5 from the free throw line). It was Timberwolves’ third consecutive loss in a row. Okogie has relatively good stats this year 8.6ppg, 4.3rpg, 1.6apg and 1.1spg in 62 games. He is a naturalized Nigerian.

#5. Ben Lammers (6’10”-C-95, graduated ’18, plays in Spain) contributed to an easy victory against the 13th-ranked Blusens Monbus (9-14) crushing them 99-72 in the Spanish Liga Endesa in Sunday night’s game. He scored 9 points and grabbed 5 rebounds in 19 minutes. RETAbet Bilbao Basket (14-9) is placed fifth in the Liga Endesa. This season Lammers averages 7.7ppg, 4.9rpg and 1.9bpg.

#6. Derrick Favors (6’10”-F-91, graduated ’10, currently in the NBA) faced previously mentioned Josh Okogie in the NBA last game. Favors contributed to a New Orleans Pelicans’ victory against the Minnesota Timberwolves 120-107. He scored 9 points, grabbed 9 rebounds and made 2 blocks. Favors has relatively good stats this year 9.2ppg, 9.8rpg and 1.7apg in 45 games.

#7. Abdoulaye Gueye (6’9”-F-94, graduated ’19, plays pro in Turkey) was the major contributor in a Final Spor’s victory against the 12th-ranked Konyaspor crushing them 88-67 in the Turkish TBL (second division) on Saturday night. He recorded a double-double by scoring 18 points and getting 10 rebounds. Gueye also added 3 blocks in 30 minutes. Gueye has relatively good stats this season 13.1ppg, 8.1rpg and 2.3bpg.

#8. Gani Lawal (6’9”-F/C-88, graduated ’10, plays in Japan) helped Fukuoka Rizing win their game against the fifth-ranked Bambitious Nara 89-82 in the Japanese B2 League in Saturday night’s game. He recorded 19 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 steals. Lawal has very impressive stats this year 18.7ppg, 9.7rpg, 2.3apg and 1.3spg in three games. He is a naturalized Nigerian.

#9. Avi Schafer (6’8”-C-98, graduated ’19, currently in Japan) couldn’t help Shiga L-Stars in their game against Toyota Alvark in the Japanese B1 League. Despite his very good performance on Saturday night He recorded a double-double by scoring 16 points and getting 14 rebounds. Schafer also added 6 assists in 36 minutes. This season Schafer averages 4.1ppg and 4.5rpg. He is a naturalized Japanese.

#10. Daniel Miller (6’11”-C-91, graduated ’14, plays pro in Japan) helped Sendai 89ers win their game against the fifth-ranked Fukushima 75-69 in the Japanese B2 League on Saturday night. He recorded 19 points, 8 rebounds and 3 assists. Miller has relatively good stats this year 14.2ppg, 11.1rpg, 4.3apg, 1.5bpg and 1.3spg in 44 games.

Other former Georgia Tech players, who play in pro basketball:

Alade Aminu (6’10”-F/C-87) plays for Polski Cukier Torun in Polish EBL

Glen Rice Jr. (6’6”-G/F-91) plays for Chemidor in Iranian Superleague

James White (6’9”-F-93) plays for Ural Ekaterinburg in Russian Superleague 1

Iman Shumpert (6’5”-G-90) played for Brooklyn Nets in the NBA few monts ago

Tony Akins (5’11”-G-80) plays for SK Knights in South Korean KBL

Adam Smith (6’1”-PG-92) plays for PAOK in Greek A1

Marcus Georges-Hunt (6’5”-F-94) plays for Guangzhou Long-Lions in Chinese CBA

Jeremis Smith (6’8”-F-86) played for Bigua in Uruguayan LUB last year

Tadric Jackson (6’2”-G-94) played for Sentjur in Slovenian Liga Nova KBM last year

Joshua Heath (6’2”-PG-94) plays for Stella Artois Leuven Bears in Belgian Euromillions League

Jarrett Jack (6’3”-PG-83) plays for Sioux Falls Skyforce in the NBA G League

Kammeon Holsey (6’8”-F-90) plays for NH Ostrava in Czech Republic NBL

Quinton Stephens (6’9”-F-95) played for Leyma Basquet Coruna in Spanish LEB Gold last year

Anthony McHenry (6’8”-SF-83) plays for Shinshu BW in Japanese B2 League

Brandon Alston (6’5”-G-95) plays for Team Ehingen Urspring in German ProA

Robert Sampson (6’8”-F-92) plays for West Adelaide Bearcats in Australian NBL1 Central

Lewis Clinch (6’3”-G-87) played for Grindavik in Icelandic Dominos League last year

Evan Jester (6’7”-F-99) plays for Atlanta Aliens in the ABA

Charles Mitchell (6’8”-F/C-93) plays for Bank of Taiwan in Taiwanese SBL

Dion Glover (6’5”-G-78) played for Bivouac in the Big3 last year

Anthony Morrow (6’5”-G-85) played for Bivouac in the Big3 last year

Will Bynum (6’0”-PG-83) played for Bivouac in the Big3 last year

Notice: The list above includes only some of alumni playing currently in pro basketball. Check complete list of Georgia Tech basketball alumni.