Georgia Tech #ProJackets Basketball Report

OKOGIE LAUDED FOR INTANGIBLES
He was someone who, when he re-signed with the Suns this past off-season, I believed was one of their low-key great signings. He had just come off of a campaign that should have seen him get paid. But he chose to stay in Phoenix. Surely his re-addition would equate to changing the narrative around a poorly constructed bench.
With an injured Bradley Beal at the beginning of the season, Okogie started in 8 of his first 18 appearances. He was impactful for a team that was trying to find its way. He averaged 6.9 points in those first 18 games, and even though his three-point shooting was poor (27%), he provided energy and defensive identity in the 21.7 minutes that he played.
He positively affected the team’s attitude while on the court, but his productivity couldn’t be measured with standardized metrics. Because if you did, it was an easy argument as to why his playing time dwindled as the season progressed.
Josh is an intangibles guy. If you delve into statistics, you’ll quickly start looking around the locker room for other players to put in his place. It’s hard to quantify what he brings as his greatest strengths are his attitude and effort.
There is a reason his nickname is Mr. Non Stop. Like that furry little bunny with a battery pack on its back, he keeps going and going. He is tenacious in the way he defends, although he is not an elite defender. He maximizes his talents with effort, engagement, and give-a-shit. If only his teammates would emulate these traits…
From Valley of the Sun – “Okogie has a player option for this season, and it just makes sense for him to return to The Valley. Given the unfortunate situation the Suns find themselves in with a lack of depth, he’s more likely to get a chance to prove himself again there than anywhere else in the league. Better to pick up just under $3 million to do just that, and figure out his next move a year from now.”
Josh Okogie this season:
🏀108.1 OFF RTG
🏀107.4 DEF RTG
🏀0.7 NET RTG
🏀17.4 3PT%
The three-point shooting has waned, just like the beginning of last season. But he is still an impact player. pic.twitter.com/964q9nfnC4
— John Voita (@DarthVoita) November 13, 2023
GEORGES-HUNT AND KUWAIT CLUB SUCCESSFULLY DEFEND WASL-GULF LEAGUE TITLE
Delivering solidly as well in the win were the usual suspects led by Marcus Georges-Hunt, who produced 19 points, spiked by a pair of triples, 5 rebounds, and 2 assists. The seasoned winger already had 13 points in the first quarter alone to help his side to a 33-22 start.
Joe Young finished with 25 points, 3 rebounds, and 5 assists as the newcomer led the fourth-quarter reversal to eventually score a back-to-back in the Sub-Zone League.
Hasan Bros. Hamad and Moh scored 16 and 13, respectively, while Cady Lalanne added 10 points as the reigning Kuwaiti Division 1 Basketball League champions got back on the team that beat them in the inaugural FIBA WASL Final.
Kuwait Club and Manama are two of the three Gulf League teams bound for the FIBA WASL Final 8. The other are sub-zone third-placers Kazma from Kuwait as well.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Georgia Tech Eurobasket Report
Yellow Jackets currently playing pro basketball
Moses Wright (6’9”-C-1998, played in 2017-21, plays pro in Greece) could not help one of league’s weakest teams Olympiacos (22-12) in their game last Tuesday. Despite his very good performance Olympiacos was edged82-80 at home by the higher-ranked FC Barcelona (#4). Wright was the second best scorer with 16 points. He also added 8 rebounds in 24 minutes. This season Wright averages 9.1ppg, 2.9rpg and 1.1spg.
Khalid Moore (6’7”-F-2000, played in 2018-22, plays in Greece) led Lavrio to an easy victory against the sixth-ranked Apollon Patras (4-23) crushing them 104-66 in the Greek GBL in Saturday night’s game. Moore scored 11 points, grabbed 7 rebounds, passed 3 assists and added 2 blocks. GS Lavrio Aegean Cargo (10-17) is placed fourth in Losers Stage group. The Second Stage already ended. It’s Moore’s first season with the team. He has relatively good stats this year 10.4ppg, 6.4rpg, 1.3apg and 1.1spg in 27 games he played so far.
Brandon Alston (6’5”-G-1995, played in 2017-19, currently in Estonia), who plays in the Estonian KML was not able to help Parnu (1-0) in their game last Wednesday. Despite his good performance Parnu was edged80-79 on the road by the one of league’s weakest teams Keila (#8). Alston recorded 10 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists in 34 minutes. This season Alston averages 5.8ppg, 2.8rpg and 2.3apg.
Ben Lammers (6’10”-C-1995, played in 2014-18, plays pro in Spain) managed to help Draemland Gran Canaria in a victory against the closely-ranked Joventut (0-3) 97-79 in the Spanish Liga Endesa on Saturday night. Lammers recorded only 2 points and blocked 2 blocks. It was the game of the round between two top 4 ranked teams. Draemland Gran Canaria (20-11) is placed fourth in the Liga Endesa. It was his team’s third consecutive victory in a row. There are only three games left until the end of the Regular Season. So now every game will be critical. It’s Lammers’ first season with the team. This year he averages 7.5ppg, 3.6rpg and 1.3bpg in 31 games.
Josh Okogie (6’4”-G-1998, played in 2016-18, plays in the NBA) was not able to secure a victory for the Phoenix Suns (49-33) in their game against the Minnesota Timberwolves (56-26) in the NBA. He scored 8 points in only 10 minutes. The Phoenix Suns (49-33) were badly defeated126-109 in Minnesota by the Timberwolves. This season Okogie averages 4.5ppg and 2.5rpg. He is a naturalized Nigerian.Josh Heath (6’1”-PG-1994, played in 2014-17, currently in Belgium) was the major contributor in a 2-point Spirou Basket Charleroi’s victory against the eighth-ranked Groningen 76-74 in the BNXT League last Friday. He scored 11 points and added 5 assists (was perfect 6-for-6 from the free throw line). This year Heath averages 8.7ppg, 2.3rpg, 4.4apg and 1.2spg in 28 games.Avi Schafer (6’9”-C-1998, played in 2017-19, plays pro in Japan) contributed to a SeaHorses Mikawa’s victory against the fifth-ranked Ballooners 73-65 in the Japanese B1 League on Saturday night. Schafer recorded 8 points and grabbed 6 rebounds in 23 minutes. This season Schafer averages 2.9ppg and 3.4rpg. He is a naturalized Japanese.
Jose Alvarado (6’0”-PG-1998, played in 2017-16, plays in the NBA) couldn’t help the New Orleans Pelicans in their game against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA. He cannot count Monday’s game as one of the best ones. Alvarado recorded only 2 points, 4 assists and 3 steals. His team lost 89-97 in the NBA. This year Alvarado averages 6.8ppg, 2.2rpg, 2.2apg and 1.1spg in 62 games.
Marcus Georges-Hunt (6’5”-F-1994, played in 2012-16, currently in Kuwait) led his Kuwaiti team Kuwait to a victory over the league leader Al-Manama 86-74 in the West Asia Super League last Tuesday. He was MVP of the game. Georges-Hunt recorded 20 points and had 5 steals in 25 minutes. Georges-Hunt has individually a very good season with high stats. He averages 15.3ppg, 4.8rpg, 3.4apg and 1.6spg. Georges-Hunt is a naturalized Virgin Islander.
Abdoulaye Gueye (6’9”-C-1994, played in 2014-15, plays pro in Turkey) helped Sigortam.net edge the ninth-ranked Igdir 72-71 in the Turkish TBL (second division) on Friday night. Gueye recorded 12 points, 7 rebounds and 2 blocks. Gueye has relatively good stats this year 11.3ppg, 6.7rpg and 1.6apg in 36 games.
Other former Georgia Tech alumni who play in pro basketball:
- Adam Smith (6’1”-PG-1992, played in 2015-16) plays for Surne Bilbao Basket in Spanish Liga Endesa
- Derrick Favors (6’10”-F-1991, played in 2009-23) plays for Windy City Bulls in the NBA G League
- Michael Devoe (6’5”-G-1999, played in 2018-22) plays for Memphis Hustle in the NBA G League
- Thaddeus Young (6’8”-F-1988, played in 2006-07) plays for Phoenix Suns in the NBA
- James Banks III (6’10”-F/C-1998, played in 2018-20) plays for Maine Celtics in the NBA G League
- Gani Lawal (6’9”-F/C-1988, played in 2007-10) plays for Bucaros de Bucaramanga in Colombian Liga Wplay
- Jordan Usher (6’7”-SF-1998, played in 2019-22) plays for Perth Wildcats in Australian NBL
- Ja’von Franklin (6’7”-F-1998, played in 2023-23) plays for Borac CA in Serbian KLS
- Trae Golden (6’3”-PG-1991, played in 2013-14) plays for Sichuan Blue Whales in Chinese CBA
- Charles Mitchell (6’8”-F/C-1993, played in 2014-16) plays for Chihuahua Dorados in Mexican LBE
The list above includes only some of alumni playing currently in pro basketball. Check complete list of Georgia Tech basketball alumni.