Georgia Tech #ProJackets Basketball Report

THE FLATS – Josh Okogie lauded for the intangibles he brings to the Suns, has player option for 2024-25 … Marcus Georges-Hunt helps Kuwait Club defend Gulf League title … more in this week’s #ProJackets Report.

OKOGIE LAUDED FOR INTANGIBLES

He was someone who, when he re-signed with the Suns this past off-season, I believed was one of their low-key great signings. He had just come off of a campaign that should have seen him get paid. But he chose to stay in Phoenix. Surely his re-addition would equate to changing the narrative around a poorly constructed bench.

With an injured Bradley Beal at the beginning of the season, Okogie started in 8 of his first 18 appearances. He was impactful for a team that was trying to find its way. He averaged 6.9 points in those first 18 games, and even though his three-point shooting was poor (27%), he provided energy and defensive identity in the 21.7 minutes that he played.

He positively affected the team’s attitude while on the court, but his productivity couldn’t be measured with standardized metrics. Because if you did, it was an easy argument as to why his playing time dwindled as the season progressed.

Josh is an intangibles guy. If you delve into statistics, you’ll quickly start looking around the locker room for other players to put in his place. It’s hard to quantify what he brings as his greatest strengths are his attitude and effort.

There is a reason his nickname is Mr. Non Stop. Like that furry little bunny with a battery pack on its back, he keeps going and going. He is tenacious in the way he defends, although he is not an elite defender. He maximizes his talents with effort, engagement, and give-a-shit. If only his teammates would emulate these traits…

From Valley of the Sun – “Okogie has a player option for this season, and it just makes sense for him to return to The Valley. Given the unfortunate situation the Suns find themselves in with a lack of depth, he’s more likely to get a chance to prove himself again there than anywhere else in the league. Better to pick up just under $3 million to do just that, and figure out his next move a year from now.”

Josh Okogie this season: 🏀108.1 OFF RTG

🏀107.4 DEF RTG

🏀0.7 NET RTG

Josh Okogie this season: 🏀108.1 OFF RTG

🏀107.4 DEF RTG

🏀0.7 NET RTG

🏀17.4 3PT% The three-point shooting has waned, just like the beginning of last season. But he is still an impact player.

GEORGES-HUNT AND KUWAIT CLUB SUCCESSFULLY DEFEND WASL-GULF LEAGUE TITLE

Delivering solidly as well in the win were the usual suspects led by Marcus Georges-Hunt, who produced 19 points, spiked by a pair of triples, 5 rebounds, and 2 assists. The seasoned winger already had 13 points in the first quarter alone to help his side to a 33-22 start.

Joe Young finished with 25 points, 3 rebounds, and 5 assists as the newcomer led the fourth-quarter reversal to eventually score a back-to-back in the Sub-Zone League.

Hasan Bros. Hamad and Moh scored 16 and 13, respectively, while Cady Lalanne added 10 points as the reigning Kuwaiti Division 1 Basketball League champions got back on the team that beat them in the inaugural FIBA WASL Final.

Kuwait Club and Manama are two of the three Gulf League teams bound for the FIBA WASL Final 8. The other are sub-zone third-placers Kazma from Kuwait as well.

