Georgia Tech #ProJackets Basketball Report

THE FLATS – Jose Alvarado remains grounded even after much success in the NBA … Who was the title-winning Heat’s most important player? (hint: he played at Tech) … Who should get backup center minutes in Phoenix (hint: he played for Tech) … more in this week’s #ProJackets Report.

EVER GROUNDED, ALVARADO REACHING HIGHER IN THE NBA

Jose Alvarado seemed amused at the thought. Now a backup guard with the New Orleans Pelicans, the former Georgia Tech star sat on a folding chair after a practice Saturday afternoon and considered a question.

The Pelicans had just finished a workout in the sparkling gym of the Overtime Elite basketball academy in Atlantic Station. They were in town to play the Hawks the following day.

With his energetic defensive play, Alvarado has earned a spot in the Pelicans rotation and is in the third year of a four-year deal worth $6.9 million, according to Spotrac. He has made it a long way from the player who received one ACC offer coming out of high school in New York to one whose coach, minutes earlier, spoke of his gratitude to have him on the roster.

The question was, if he could speak to the college freshman version of himself, what aspect of his life would that young man find most mind-blowing? The answer was succinct.

“We got the best bench in the league.” -Jose Alvarado pic.twitter.com/IgjVs4Uo22 — Pro Pels Talk (@ProPelsTalk) March 12, 2024

Jose Alvarado GTA alert 🚨🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/w9Zy9FRcTM — retroPels (@retro_pels) March 10, 2024

HEAT LEGEND SAYS BOSH WAS MOST IMPORTANT PLAYER ON TITLE-WINNING TEAMS

Udonis Haslem may have stopped playing in the NBA, but the former Heat big man and franchise legend is still in and around the game, both as a member of Miami’s front office and as a podcaster. During a recent episode of his show, “The OGs Podcast with Udonis Haslem and Mike Miller,” he made an interesting comment about some big-name former Heat teammates.

According to Haslem, Chris Bosh was the most important player on the Heat during the run of four straight Finals appearances, not LeBron James. Here’s Miller and Haslem:

Mike Miller: “I’m telling you, if [Chris Bosh] stayed healthy, he’d still be playing.”

Udonis Haslem: “Everybody thinks that our most important player was [LeBron James]. Our most important player, not our best player, our most important player was [Bosh]. He was our most important player. If [James] went down, you could bring in [Dwyane Wade]. It’s not the same player, but you’re gonna get similar results of what you’re gonna get out of the player — making plays, he can go for 30.

“We couldn’t simulate — we didn’t have another [Bosh]. If that motherf—– went down and he got hurt, we didn’t have another one of those.”

Mike Miller: “And the way [Erik Spoelstra] started using him too was impossible to guard, like he was shooting 3s. That man was cold, brother. And that’s when no one did that.”

“We had nobody else like [Chris Bosh]. If Bron went out..Nobody is Bron, but D-Wade can put on a clinic and put 35, 40 up…Get 8 assists for a couple series if we needed him too. If CB was out for too long, we had nobody else LIKE HIM to create those mismatches.” Norris Cole on… pic.twitter.com/FpOsTdbGWq — Gilbert Arenas (@GilsArenaShow) March 7, 2024

WHO SHOULD GET BACKUP CENTER MINUTES IN PHOENIX

There is a battle in Phoenix right now. The fan base is lobbing grenades back and forth as many are wondering why head coach Frank Vogel is not playing newly acquired rebounding big man Thaddeus Young. Some are questioning Vogel’s logic for playing Drew when Jusuf Nurkic is off the court.

They are feeling the fear. It is a fear we experienced with Monty Williams, a man whose loyalty to players was perplexing and frustrating. He is providing minutes to someone seen as an inefficient rebounder, someone who possesses the size but not the skill to make an impact. Is Drew Eubanks becoming Frankie V’s version of Elie Okobo?!

Vogel stated just the other day that, “For now [Thaddeus Young’s] behind Drew on the depth chart.” He’s lived up to that statement, only playing Young 2 times despite being with the team since February 20.

I’ll be blunt here. I have my opinions on this, but I want to see what the community thinks. I’ll lay it all out in the follow-up article about the Great Backup Center War of 2024.

Is this the right move? Who should be getting those minutes? Should it be Drew Eubanks? Are you rolling with the guy who has been with the team all season? Or are you proudly supporting your Team Thad colors?

Former Toronto Raptor Thaddeus Young chatting with some former players and staff before they play Suns and him. #cominginhot #NBA #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/SQYIwH4XV1 — Burn City Suns Talk 🎙️ (@BurnCitySuns) March 8, 2024

OKOGIE OUT WITH ABDOMINAL INJURY

Josh Okogie (abdomen) did not play in Thursday’s game versus the Celtics.

Okogie’s absence streak will extend to six games Thursday due to an abdominal strain. However, the veteran forward went through a limited practice Wednesday and will have another opportunity to suit up against Charlotte on Friday.

Royce O’Neale, Thaddeus Young and Josh Okogie (abdominal) shooting up top. #Suns pic.twitter.com/UCJX55zWlW — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) March 13, 2024

