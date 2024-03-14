Georgia Tech #ProJackets Basketball Report

THE FLATS – Jose Alvarado remains grounded even after much success in the NBA … Who was the title-winning Heat’s most important player? (hint: he played at Tech) … Who should get backup center minutes in Phoenix (hint: he played for Tech) … more in this week’s #ProJackets Report.
EVER GROUNDED, ALVARADO REACHING HIGHER IN THE NBA
Jose Alvarado seemed amused at the thought. Now a backup guard with the New Orleans Pelicans, the former Georgia Tech star sat on a folding chair after a practice Saturday afternoon and considered a question.
The Pelicans had just finished a workout in the sparkling gym of the Overtime Elite basketball academy in Atlantic Station. They were in town to play the Hawks the following day.
With his energetic defensive play, Alvarado has earned a spot in the Pelicans rotation and is in the third year of a four-year deal worth $6.9 million, according to Spotrac. He has made it a long way from the player who received one ACC offer coming out of high school in New York to one whose coach, minutes earlier, spoke of his gratitude to have him on the roster.
The question was, if he could speak to the college freshman version of himself, what aspect of his life would that young man find most mind-blowing? The answer was succinct.
“We got the best bench in the league.”
HEAT LEGEND SAYS BOSH WAS MOST IMPORTANT PLAYER ON TITLE-WINNING TEAMS
Udonis Haslem may have stopped playing in the NBA, but the former Heat big man and franchise legend is still in and around the game, both as a member of Miami’s front office and as a podcaster. During a recent episode of his show, “The OGs Podcast with Udonis Haslem and Mike Miller,” he made an interesting comment about some big-name former Heat teammates.
According to Haslem, Chris Bosh was the most important player on the Heat during the run of four straight Finals appearances, not LeBron James. Here’s Miller and Haslem:
Mike Miller: “I’m telling you, if [Chris Bosh] stayed healthy, he’d still be playing.”
Udonis Haslem: “Everybody thinks that our most important player was [LeBron James]. Our most important player, not our best player, our most important player was [Bosh]. He was our most important player. If [James] went down, you could bring in [Dwyane Wade]. It’s not the same player, but you’re gonna get similar results of what you’re gonna get out of the player — making plays, he can go for 30.
“We couldn’t simulate — we didn’t have another [Bosh]. If that motherf—– went down and he got hurt, we didn’t have another one of those.”
Mike Miller: “And the way [Erik Spoelstra] started using him too was impossible to guard, like he was shooting 3s. That man was cold, brother. And that’s when no one did that.”
“We had nobody else like [Chris Bosh]. If Bron went out..Nobody is Bron, but D-Wade can put on a clinic and put 35, 40 up…Get 8 assists for a couple series if we needed him too. If CB was out for too long, we had nobody else LIKE HIM to create those mismatches.”
WHO SHOULD GET BACKUP CENTER MINUTES IN PHOENIX
There is a battle in Phoenix right now. The fan base is lobbing grenades back and forth as many are wondering why head coach Frank Vogel is not playing newly acquired rebounding big man Thaddeus Young. Some are questioning Vogel’s logic for playing Drew when Jusuf Nurkic is off the court.
They are feeling the fear. It is a fear we experienced with Monty Williams, a man whose loyalty to players was perplexing and frustrating. He is providing minutes to someone seen as an inefficient rebounder, someone who possesses the size but not the skill to make an impact. Is Drew Eubanks becoming Frankie V’s version of Elie Okobo?!
Vogel stated just the other day that, “For now [Thaddeus Young’s] behind Drew on the depth chart.” He’s lived up to that statement, only playing Young 2 times despite being with the team since February 20.
I’ll be blunt here. I have my opinions on this, but I want to see what the community thinks. I’ll lay it all out in the follow-up article about the Great Backup Center War of 2024.
Is this the right move? Who should be getting those minutes? Should it be Drew Eubanks? Are you rolling with the guy who has been with the team all season? Or are you proudly supporting your Team Thad colors?
OKOGIE OUT WITH ABDOMINAL INJURY
Josh Okogie (abdomen) did not play in Thursday’s game versus the Celtics.
Okogie’s absence streak will extend to six games Thursday due to an abdominal strain. However, the veteran forward went through a limited practice Wednesday and will have another opportunity to suit up against Charlotte on Friday.
Georgia Tech Eurobasket Report
Yellow Jackets currently playing pro basketball
Ben Lammers (6’10”-C-1995, played in 2014-18, plays pro in Spain) could not help Draemland Gran Canaria (12-6) in their game last Wednesday. Despite his good performance Draemland Gran Canaria was edged80-78 on the road by the lower-ranked Besiktas (#6). Lammers was the top scorer with 14 points. He also added 5 rebounds in 23 minutes. It’s Lammers’ first season with the team. This year Lammers averages 8.0ppg, 4.5rpg, 1.2apg, 1.1bpg and 1.1spg.
Moses Wright (6’9”-C-1998, played in 2017-21, plays in Greece) contributed to an easy victory against the tenth-ranked Lavrio (7-13) crushing them 84-63 in the Greek GBL in Saturday night’s game. Wright scored 9 points and blocked 2 shots. Olympiacos S.F.P. Piraeus (15-1) is placed second in the GBL. It was his team’s 12th consecutive victory in a row. There are only two games left until the end of the Regular Season. So now every game will be critical. Wright has relatively good stats this year 10.8ppg, 4.5rpg and 1.3apg in four games he played so far.
Adam Smith (6’1”-PG-1992, played in 2015-16, currently in Spain) was not able to help Surne Bilbao Basket in their game against Legia (4-2) in the FIBA Europe Cup. Despite his good performance on Wednesday night Smith was the second best scorer with 10 points. He also added 5 rebounds and 6 assists (made all of his five free throws) in 31 minutes. Smith has relatively good stats this season 12.2ppg, 2.2rpg and 2.8apg.
Brandon Alston (6’5”-G-1995, played in 2017-19, plays pro in Estonia) was not able to secure a victory for one of league’s weakest teams Parnu (14-14) in their game against BK Ogre (16-12) in the Lat-Est BL, despite his very good performance in Saturday night’s game. Alston scored 13 points. It was his first game for Parnu this season. But Parnu lost 73-82 at home to the higher-ranked (#7) BK Ogre. There are only three games left until the end of the Lat-Est BL Regular Season. So now every game is very crucial.
Jose Alvarado (6’0”-PG-1998, played in 2017-16, plays in the NBA) managed to help New Orleans Pelicans to win against the Toronto Raptors (23-42) crushing them 139-98 in the NBA in Tuesday night’s game. He scored 5 points, made 6 passes and 3 steals in 24 minutes. The New Orleans Pelicans have a solid 39-25 record this season. It was his team’s fourth consecutive victory in a row. This season Alvarado averages 7.0ppg, 2.2rpg, 2.0apg and 1.1spg.
Jordan Usher (6’7”-SF-1998, played in 2019-22, currently in Australia) led Perth Wildcats to a victory against the closely-ranked JackJumpers 89-81 in the Australian NBL last Friday. He recorded 11 points. Usher has relatively good stats this year 12.3ppg, 3.4rpg and 1.4apg in 31 games.
Khalid Moore (6’7”-F-2000, played in 2018-22, plays pro in Greece) faced previously mentioned Moses Wright in the Greek GBL last game. Moore couldn’t help Lavrio in their game against Olympiacos. He scored 8 points and grabbed 4 rebounds in 27 minutes. His team was crushed by 21 points 84-63. This season Moore averages 9.9ppg, 6.3rpg, 1.3apg and 1.2spg.
Avi Schafer (6’9”-C-1998, played in 2017-19, plays in Japan) couldn’t help SeaHorses Mikawa in their game against SunRockers in the Japanese B1 League. Schafer recorded 5 points and grabbed 7 rebounds. His team lost 64-71. This year Schafer averages 1.9ppg and 2.6rpg in seven games. He is a naturalized Japanese.
Ja’von Franklin (6’7”-F-1998, played in 2023-23, currently in Serbia) couldn’t help Borac CA in their game against Partizan in the ABA League. He recorded only 4 points in 12 minutes. His team was defeated 84-77. Franklin has relatively good stats this season 10.2ppg, 6.1rpg and 1.1spg.
Abdoulaye Gueye (6’9”-C-1994, played in 2014-15, plays pro in Turkey) contributed to a 3-point Sigortam.net’s victory against the 16th-ranked Haremspor 77-74 in the Turkish TBL (second division) on Sunday night. Gueye had a double-double by scoring 11 points and getting the same number of rebounds (made all of his five free throws). Gueye has relatively good stats this year 11.6ppg, 7.2rpg and 1.7apg in 28 games.
Other former Georgia Tech alumni who play in pro basketball:
- Michael Devoe (6’5”-G-1999, played in 2018-22) plays for Memphis Hustle in the NBA G League
- Josh Okogie (6’4”-G-1998, played in 2016-18) plays for Phoenix Suns in the NBA
- Thaddeus Young (6’8”-F-1988, played in 2006-07) plays for Phoenix Suns in the NBA
- Derrick Favors (6’10”-F-1991, played in 2009-23) plays for Windy City Bulls in the NBA G League
- James Banks III (6’10”-F/C-1998, played in 2018-20) plays for Maine Celtics in the NBA G League
- Josh Heath (6’1”-PG-1994, played in 2014-17) plays for Spirou Basket Charleroi in Belgian Pro Basketball League
- Trae Golden (6’3”-PG-1991, played in 2013-14) plays for Sichuan Blue Whales in Chinese CBA
- Marcus Georges-Hunt (6’5”-F-1994, played in 2012-16) plays for Kuwait in Kuwaiti D1
- Evan Jester (6’7”-F-1999, played in 2017-19) plays for Atlanta Aliens in the ABA
- Tadric Jackson (6’2”-G-1994, played in 2014-18) played for Atlanta Aliens in the ABA last year
- Charles Mitchell (6’8”-F/C-1993, played in 2014-16) plays for Chihuahua Dorados in Mexican LBE
- Gani Lawal (6’9”-F/C-1988, played in 2007-10) plays for Plateros de Fresnillo in Mexican LNBP
The list above includes only some of alumni playing currently in pro basketball. Check complete list of Georgia Tech basketball alumni.