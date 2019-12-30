Georgia Tech Football Mourns the Loss of Bryce Gowdy

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech football is mourning the death of Bryce Gowdy, who earlier this month signed a National Letter of Intent to attend and play football at Georgia Tech. He was 17.

“Our entire Georgia Tech football family is devastated by the news of Bryce’s passing,” Georgia Tech football head coach Geoff Collins said. “Bryce was an outstanding young man with a very bright future. He was a great friend to many, including many of our current and incoming team members. On behalf of our coaches, players, staff and families, we offer our deepest condolences to Bryce’s mother, Shibbon, and his brothers, Brisai and Brayden, as well as the rest of his family members, his teammates and coaches at Deerfield Beach High School, and his many friends. Bryce and his family will always be a part of the Georgia Tech football family.”

Gowdy, from Deerfield Beach, Fla., was a standout wide receiver at Deerfield Beach H.S. He helped lead Deerfield Beach to 30 wins over the past three seasons, including a 10-4 record and appearance in state quarterfinals as a senior in 2019 and a 12-2 record and the state semifinals as a junior in 2018. He was rated as a four-star prospect by all major recruiting services and was the No. 37-ranked wide receiver in the nation according to Rivals.

Gowdy completed coursework at Deerfield Beach H.S. a semester early and was expected to move to Atlanta this weekend and begin classes at Georgia Tech on Monday, Jan. 6.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GTAthletics), Facebook, Instagram or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.