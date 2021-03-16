Georgia Tech Football Holds Pro Day

THE FLATS – Headlined by 2020 Ray Guy Award-winning punter Pressley Harvin III and wide receiver Jalen Camp , four former Georgia Tech football student-athletes auditioned for approximately 30 National Football League coaches, scouts and front-office personnel representing more than 20 teams during Tech’s annual Pro Day, which was held on Tuesday at the John and Mary Brock Indoor Practice Facility and Rose Bowl Field.

Harvin and Camp wowed those in attendance, a group that included new Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith. Harvin punted 35+ times, and also displayed his ability to hold for field goals and PATs, as well as throw out of a punt formation. Measuring 6-2 and weighing in at 226 pounds, Camp ran the 40-yard dash in a sizzling 4.43 seconds and reached 39.5 inches on the vertical jump. He also bench-pressed 225 pounds a whopping 30 times, which would have shattered the record for a wideout at the NFL Combine, which is 27.

Georgia Tech’s other representatives included defensive back Jaytlin Askew and wide receiver Josh Blancato. Looking to follow in the footsteps of former Yellow Jacket Nathan Cottrell, who turned his special-teams prowess at Georgia Tech into a roster spot with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2020, both Askew (4.50) and Blancato (4.49) ran their 40-yard dash in 4.5 seconds or less.

Tech linebacker David Curry was measured on Tuesday (6-1, 227 pounds) but, due to a minor injury, will showcase his skills for NFL personnel at a later date.

GEORGIA TECH PRO DAY MEASUREMENTS

Name Position Height Weight 40-Yard Dash Vertical Jump Broad Jump Short Shuttle 3-Cone Shuttle 225-lb Bench Press Reps Jaytlin Askew DB 5-9 180 4.50 35.5 10-5 4.27 7.10 18 Josh Blancato WR 5-9 182 4.49 32.0 10-4 4.28 6.90 17 Jalen Camp WR 6-2 226 4.43 39.5 10-5 4.16 7.02 30 David Curry LB 6-1 227 – – – – – – Pressley Harvin III P 5-11 263 – – – – – 14

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the A-T Fund’s Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes, and Athletics Initiative 2020, Georgia Tech athletics’ ongoing $125 million initiative to allow Tech to recruit the nation’s most elite student-athletes, build a better student-athlete once they arrive on The Flats and, ultimately, win! To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GTAthletics), Facebook, Instagram or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.