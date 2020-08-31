Georgia Tech Finalizes Plan for Football Student Ticketing

RELATED LINKS

THE FLATS – With capacity for 2020 Georgia Tech football home games limited to 20 percent of Bobby Dodd Stadium’s full capacity due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, Georgia Tech athletics has collaborated with several student organizations to develop a plan to distribute tickets to Tech students this season.

Georgia Tech athletics worked with leaders from Georgia Tech’s Student Government Associations (undergraduate and graduate), Reck Club and Student Yellow Jacket Club to develop the plan. All tickets earmarked for Georgia Tech students will be complimentary and distributed via a game-by-game lottery. Lottery registration will be open from Monday at 9 a.m. until Tuesday at 5 p.m. of each home game week. Students must enter the lottery for each game they wish to attend at ramblinwreck.com/students. Lottery entries will not carry over from game to game. Members of the Student Yellow Jacket Club that enter the lottery will receive two (2) entries instead of one (1). Students can purchase an annual membership to the Student Yellow Jacket Club for just $15 – for more information, visit ramblinwreck.com/yellowjacketclub.

Lottery winners will receive one (1) student ticket for their own use and one (1) student ticket to transfer to another Georgia Tech student of their choosing. Mobile tickets for contactless entry will be distributed to winners’ mobile devices. Students must present their valid ticket and student BuzzCard at Bobby Dodd Stadium Gate 7 for admission. Students will be seated in socially distanced clusters of two (2) throughout sections 112-120 (lower bowl, north end zone). Lottery winners who elect to attend the game alone will sit in their designated cluster and claim both seats to maintain social distance. Students will be subject to all stadium policies in effect for fans at Bobby Dodd Stadium in 2020. A total of approximately 860 student tickets will be distributed for each home game, in addition to seats reserved for Georgia Tech’s marching band and spirit squads.

Georgia Tech is slated to play six games at Bobby Dodd Stadium this season, beginning with a non-conference matchup versus nationally ranked UCF on Saturday, Sept. 19 and also including highly anticipated Atlantic Coast Conference contests versus Louisville (Friday, Oct. 9), defending national runner-up Clemson (Oct. 17), nationally ranked Notre Dame (Oct. 31), Pitt (Nov. 14) and Duke (Nov. 28). Earlier this month, Georgia Tech athletics, following guidance from the University System of Georgia (USG), Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s office, public health officials and the ACC, announced a series of safety protocols that will be put in place for fans attending Georgia Tech football games at Bobby Dodd Stadium this fall, should the season be able to be carried out as currently planned. For more information, click HERE.

