Georgia Tech Drops a Pair to No. 13 Florida State

Game 1 Box Score | Game 2 Box Score

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball (5-2) fell to No. 13 Florida State in both games of a doubleheader on Thursday. The Yellow Jackets hung tough in both contests until the Seminole bats exploded in the late innings for an 8-1 win in game one and a 7-3 win in game two.

Game One: Florida State struck first in the bottom of the opening frame, scoring two runs on two hits aided by walks and wild pitches. The Noles added another run in the third, reaching base on a couple of singles before the run was driven in on a groundout. Georgia Tech fought back with a run of its own in the top of the sixth as senior outfielder Cameron Stanford doubled down the left field line and was driven home on another double by senior utility player Breanna Roper. Florida State caught fire in the bottom half though, adding five runs behind a handful of singles and back-to-back homeruns to later take the 8-1 win.

Game Two: After a pair of scoreless innings, Florida State got on the board first in the top of the third. The Noles strung together a pair of singles and took advantage of some Jacket miscues to score their first run. They soon after took a 2-0 lead on an RBI double. The Seminoles built onto their lead in the fifth inning with another four runs generated by a flurry of singles and doubles. Georgia Tech inched back in the bottom of the sixth, earning two runs of their own. Senior first basemen Tricia Awald and senior outfielder Crosby Huckabay both singled before another single by sophomore infielder Mallorie Black drove home sophomore pinch runner Meghan Cassidy. Senior catcher Bianca Mora added yet another single to load the bases, and a sacrifice fly by junior infielder Bailee Zeitler scored the Jackets’ second run. Florida State added one final blow in the top of the seventh with an RBI single, and Georgia Tech was only able to match it on an RBI single by Huckabay before falling 7-3.

Game Notes

Stanford led the Jacket bats in game one, going 2-for-3 with a run scored.

Awald and Huckabay paces Georgia Tech at the dish in game two, going a combined 5-for-6 with an RBI and a run scored. Huckabay tallied the RBI and run scored going 2-for-2 while Awald finished at 3-for-4 in the box.

The Jackets pitched by committee through the day as four different pitchers saw action.

Senior right-hander Morgan Bruce got her first start of the season in game one going 5 1/3 innings before being relieved by junior righty Lexi Ray.

Senior lefty Madison McPherson started for the second time this season in game two, tossing four innings. Sophomore right-hander Blake Neleman also got an inning of action, and Ray closed out the final two innings of the game.

Up Next

Georgia Tech will be back in action on Friday, hosting No. 12 Florida State at 1 p.m. to wrap up the series. The game will be televised on the ACC Network.

Multimedia

Game one

T6 | @CamStanford1 lofts a double down the left field line to get the Jackets going! 📺: https://t.co/I0IZPJOI4J pic.twitter.com/VWNvx8KQm1 — GT Softball 🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇 (@GaTechSoftball) February 18, 2021

T6 | We're on the board❕ @b_rope__ slips one through the infield all the way to the warning track to score @CamStanford1 📺: https://t.co/I0IZPJOI4J pic.twitter.com/2oqkkVmS6F — GT Softball 🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇 (@GaTechSoftball) February 18, 2021

Game Two

T4 | @Kennedy_Cowden showing off the cannon as she guns down the runner at second 💪 📺: https://t.co/vQZil8shAu pic.twitter.com/kwyAJaIzjd — GT Softball 🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇 (@GaTechSoftball) February 18, 2021

B6 | Following an RBI single by @mallorieblack1, a @Bailee_Zeitler2 sac fly tallies another run to bring the Jackets up to 2⃣! 📺: https://t.co/vQZil8shAu pic.twitter.com/EOwTXN1PBT — GT Softball 🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇 (@GaTechSoftball) February 18, 2021

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the A-T Fund’s Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes, and the Support The Swarm Fund, created to give fans an opportunity to help Georgia Tech athletics maintain its recent momentum through the financial challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic! To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GTAthletics), Facebook, Instagram or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.