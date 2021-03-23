Georgia Tech Delays Start of Spring Practice

THE FLATS – Due to Covid-19 health and safety protocols, Georgia Tech football has delayed the start of its spring practice season, which was scheduled to begin on Tuesday.

“We received word this morning of a small number of positive Covid-19 tests within our program,” head coach Geoff Collins said. “Out of an abundance of caution, we have decided to delay the start of our spring practice season. We will always err on the side of caution when it comes to the health and safety of our players and staff.

“Knowing that this is always a possibility, we built extra days that we could potentially practice into our spring schedule, so we were prepared in case this situation arose and fully intend to still hold our 15 practices allowed by the NCAA this spring.”

Georgia Tech football will resume practice as soon as appropriate, guided by direction from medical experts and with the health and safety of its student-athletes and staff as the top priority.

