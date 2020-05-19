Georgia Tech Continues to Excel in APR

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech athletics continues to excel in the NCAA’s Academic Progress Rate (APR) metric, according to the latest data released by the NCAA on Tuesday.

APR is an annual scorecard of academic achievement calculated for all NCAA Division I sports teams. It measures eligibility, graduation and retention each semester or academic term and provides a clear picture of the academic performance for each team in every sport. APR scores are measured on a scale of 1,000 with the threshold for penalties set at 930. The most recent multiyear scores are based on the 2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18 and 2018-19 academic years.­

Fourteen of Georgia Tech’s 15 sports programs boast a multiyear APR higher than the national average in their respective sports, led by golf and men’s tennis, who both have perfect multiyear APR scores of 1,000. Men’s tennis’ 1,000 APR is 17 points higher than the sport’s national average of 983, while golf’s perfect score is 13 points higher than its sport’s national average of 987.

Georgia Tech baseball (+11) and football (+10) also have multiyear APRs that rank at least 10 points higher than the national averages in their respective sports. On the women’s side, Tech’s cross country, track and field and volleyball teams all boast APRs that are seven points higher than the national averages in their sports.

Eight of Georgia Tech’s 15 programs have multiyear APRs of 990 or higher, 13 of 15 are 980 or higher and all 15 came in at 970 or higher.

Additionally, seven of Tech’s 15 programs recorded a perfect single-year APR for 2018-19: women’s cross country, golf, men’s swimming and diving, women’s swimming and diving, men’s tennis, women’s tennis and volleyball.

“Our NCAA Academic Progress Rates continue to be a great source of pride for Georgia Tech athletics,” director of athletics Todd Stansbury said. “First and foremost, I’d like to once again congratulate and thank our student-athletes and coaches for their continued dedication to academic achievement. Additionally, I thank our academic support team and the Institute’s leadership and faculty for their invaluable contributions to the development of our student-athletes in the classroom. I’m very proud of the academic performance of our Everyday Champions.”

Last week, Georgia Tech men’s golf and men’s tennis received NCAA Public Recognition Awards for ranking among the top 10 nationally in their respective sports. The Yellow Jackets’ golf team earned its 15th-straight Public Recognition Award, continuing its streak of earning the honor every year since the inception of the APR program in 2006. Among Power 5 conferences, head coach Bruce Heppler’s program is one of two men’s golf teams and 12 programs overall that have earned all 15 Public Recognition Awards.

Amazingly, Georgia Tech golf has had a perfect APR score of 1,000 each of the 15 years since the metric was introduced.

Academic achievement is a staple of Georgia Tech athletics. Last year, Georgia Tech was the only institution from a Power Five conference (Atlantic Coast Conference, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12, Southeastern Conference) with a multiyear APR higher than the national average in each of its sports.

GEORGIA TECH MULTIYEAR APR SCORES (2015-16 through 2018-19)

Golf: 1,000 (national average: 987)

Men’s Tennis: 1,000 (national average: 983)

Women’s Swimming & Diving: 998 (national average: 993)

Women’s Cross Country: 996 (national average: 989)

Volleyball: 995 (national average: 988)

Women’s Tennis: 992 (national average: 991)

Men’s Cross Country: 991 (national average: 982)

Women’s Track & Field: 991 (national average: 984)

Softball: 990 (national average: 986)

Men’s Swimming & Diving: 989 (national average: 983)

Baseball: 988 (national average: 977)

Women’s Basketball: 982 (national average: 983)

Men’s Track & Field: 982 (national average: 974)

Football: 978 (national average: 968)

Men’s Basketball: 970 (national average: 966)

