Georgia Tech Athletics Celebrates the Peachtree Road Race

ATLANTA – As the city of Atlanta prepares for the 50th running of the Peachtree Road Race, Georgia Tech athletics staff and alumni get in on the Fourth of July tradition. The Peachtree Road Race is the largest in America and will feature close to 60,000 participants in 2019.

Maureen Trembley, Director of Executive Operations

“The 2018 Peachtree Road Race was my first exposure to the true Atlanta running culture, as it was my first race back after ‘retiring’ from collegiate running. The experience was incredible, and it rekindled my passion for running and racing. Since then, I have completed the Triple Peach Series, including running my first half marathon, and I look forward to the 50th Peachtree to start off another great year of running with friends in Atlanta.”

Joeleen Akin, Associate Athletic Director of Student-Athlete Development/Senior Woman Administrator

“It’s almost blasphemous to be a runner living in Atlanta and not participate in the Peachtree Road Race. It is the only time I will run a 10k because I love the atmosphere and the people. My favorite tradition is meeting my family at the Brookhaven MARTA station after I’m done and claiming my free waffle from Waffle House!”

Nahom Solomon, Men’s Cross Country/Track and Field 2014-19

“I’m pacing for 2-3 miles at 4:17-4:20 per mile. As someone who’s from Atlanta, it means a lot to be pacing a course record attempt at the largest road 10k in the world. As a runner, it’s exciting to see individuals go after fast times and records especially in challenging conditions. I can’t wait for the race to start!”

Jordan Woodson, Swimming and Diving 2008-12

“After I finished swimming for the Jackets in 2012, I found myself missing the physical and mental nature of endurance athletics. I started running in 2013 and I haven’t looked back. This will be my sixth Peachtree Road Race and it’s crazy to see the progress of going from Wave X to now toeing the line in Wave A. Running has allowed me to continue to push towards potential I still had post Georgia Tech!”

Kevin Cone, Assistant Director of Football Operations

“This will be my 15th year running the Peachtree Road Race! Running the Peachtree is a family tradition we look forward to every year!”

Marvin Lewis, Associate Athletic Director of Administration & Finance

“This will be my third time running the Peachtree Road Race. I started running as a way to reconnect with the Atlanta community as well as honor my son, Callen. His birthday is on July 4th and hopefully soon we will be able to run the race together as an annual father and son tradition.”

David Davis, Director of Development for Athletics

“This will be my fourth time running the Peachtree Road Race on Thursday. What started off as competitive family banter quickly became an annual family tradition. I’ve found that running/walking 6.2 miles through the heart of Atlanta with family and 60,000 new friends is worth every step.”

Jenna Buehler, Former Athletic Trainer

“I’ve run the Peachtree Road Race a few times now and each experience has been enriched by my connections to Georgia Tech athletics alumni or staff. My favorite memory is from 2014 when my then fiance, Josh Buehler (a Georgia Tech cheer alum) surprised me with a Wave A number after I missed registration. I’m making this special trip to Atlanta this year especially for the 50h Peachtree Road Race – I wouldn’t miss it!”