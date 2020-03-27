Open search form
Geoff Collins Media Round-Up

TV

RADIO 

680 The Fan – Atlanta
The Front Row (Steak Shapiro, Brian Finneran and Sandra Golden)

Atlanta’s Sports X – Atlanta
Hometeam and Hamilton (Brandon “Hometeam” Leak and Joe Hamilton)

92.9 The Game – Atlanta
The Morning Show with John and Hugh (John Fricke and Hugh Douglas)

WJOX – Birmingham, Ala.
JOX Roundtable (Lance Taylor, Ryan Brown and Jim Dunaway)

PRINT

With Georgia Tech Players Scattered, Geoff Collins is Motivating From Afar 
Ken Sugiura (Atlanta Journal-Constitution) – Click HERE to read

Geoff Collins on Football Operations, Mustachioed Fashion Choices  
Ken Sugiura (Atlanta Journal-Constitution) – Click HERE to read

For Georgia Tech’s Geoff Collins, Trust Is Key in Navigating Through COVID-19
Ashley Barnett (SI All Yellow Jackets) – Click HERE to read

Georgia Tech Football Staff Gets Creative Self-Quarantine Workouts
Ashley Barnett (SI All Yellow Jackets) – Click HERE to read

Collins Updates GT Football’s Status During COVID-19
Kelly Quinlan (Rivals) – Click HERE to read

