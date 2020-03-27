Geoff Collins Media Round-Up

TV
Frozen & Frozen 2 on repeat and quality family dinners… Georgia Tech’s @CoachCollins visits with our @AlisonWSB on how he’s keeping busy during these unprecedented times pic.twitter.com/a85rYXJVGF
— Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) March 26, 2020
#QuarantineLife with @GeorgiaTechFB HC @CoachCollins we talked about everything regarding the #coronavirus but this is what coaches normally don't get during season, family time. You can hear his 3-year old daughter in the background during the interview. #ATL #TogetherWeSwarm pic.twitter.com/8xr4dZqH0x
— Maria Martin (@Ria_Martin) March 25, 2020
RADIO
680 The Fan – Atlanta
The Front Row (Steak Shapiro, Brian Finneran and Sandra Golden)
Atlanta’s Sports X – Atlanta
Hometeam and Hamilton (Brandon “Hometeam” Leak and Joe Hamilton)
92.9 The Game – Atlanta
The Morning Show with John and Hugh (John Fricke and Hugh Douglas)
WJOX – Birmingham, Ala.
JOX Roundtable (Lance Taylor, Ryan Brown and Jim Dunaway)
With Georgia Tech Players Scattered, Geoff Collins is Motivating From Afar
Ken Sugiura (Atlanta Journal-Constitution) – Click HERE to read
Geoff Collins on Football Operations, Mustachioed Fashion Choices
Ken Sugiura (Atlanta Journal-Constitution) – Click HERE to read
For Georgia Tech’s Geoff Collins, Trust Is Key in Navigating Through COVID-19
Ashley Barnett (SI All Yellow Jackets) – Click HERE to read
Georgia Tech Football Staff Gets Creative Self-Quarantine Workouts
Ashley Barnett (SI All Yellow Jackets) – Click HERE to read
Collins Updates GT Football’s Status During COVID-19
Kelly Quinlan (Rivals) – Click HERE to read