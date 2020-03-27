Geoff Collins Media Round-Up

TV

Frozen & Frozen 2 on repeat and quality family dinners… Georgia Tech’s @CoachCollins visits with our @AlisonWSB on how he’s keeping busy during these unprecedented times pic.twitter.com/a85rYXJVGF — Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) March 26, 2020

#QuarantineLife with @GeorgiaTechFB HC @CoachCollins we talked about everything regarding the #coronavirus but this is what coaches normally don't get during season, family time. You can hear his 3-year old daughter in the background during the interview. #ATL #TogetherWeSwarm pic.twitter.com/8xr4dZqH0x — Maria Martin (@Ria_Martin) March 25, 2020

RADIO

680 The Fan – Atlanta

The Front Row (Steak Shapiro, Brian Finneran and Sandra Golden)



Atlanta’s Sports X – Atlanta

Hometeam and Hamilton (Brandon “Hometeam” Leak and Joe Hamilton)



92.9 The Game – Atlanta

The Morning Show with John and Hugh (John Fricke and Hugh Douglas)



WJOX – Birmingham, Ala.

JOX Roundtable (Lance Taylor, Ryan Brown and Jim Dunaway)



PRINT

With Georgia Tech Players Scattered, Geoff Collins is Motivating From Afar

Ken Sugiura (Atlanta Journal-Constitution) – Click HERE to read

Geoff Collins on Football Operations, Mustachioed Fashion Choices

Ken Sugiura (Atlanta Journal-Constitution) – Click HERE to read

For Georgia Tech’s Geoff Collins, Trust Is Key in Navigating Through COVID-19

Ashley Barnett (SI All Yellow Jackets) – Click HERE to read

Georgia Tech Football Staff Gets Creative Self-Quarantine Workouts

Ashley Barnett (SI All Yellow Jackets) – Click HERE to read

Collins Updates GT Football’s Status During COVID-19

Kelly Quinlan (Rivals) – Click HERE to read