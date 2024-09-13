Open search form
calendar shop tickets
Open mobile menu

Yellow Jackets Attend GTAA Career Fair

On Monday night, Georgia Tech student-athletes had the opportunity to delve deeper into their professional aspirations at the GTAA career fair. The event, hosted at the John and Mary Brock Football Facility, welcomed 34 companies spanning various internships, looking to speak with prospects on their organizations and opportunities.

The event is designed to help student-athletes secure jobs and internships for the coming year, as well as prepare student-athletes for the job interview process. Over 200 student-athletes attended the career fair.

The companies in attendance Monday night included:

Accenture
AnywAIR, LLC
Bank of America
BELFOR
Black Student-Athlete Association
Coca-Cola
COX Communications
DPR Construction
Enterprise Mobility
Foresite Group
GE Aerospace
Georgia Tech Athletic Hospitality
Georgia Tech Police Department
Georgia Tech Pre-Health Advising
Georgia Tech Professional Development
Graybar Electric
HITT Contracting
Honeywell, Inc.
Jackson and Coker
JE Dunn
Kahua
Keller Williams Sports + Entertainment
M+A Matting
Manhattan Construction Company
Mansfield Energy
Metalplate Galvanizing, LP
Moeller Purcell
Northwestern Mutual-Callaway Black Group
Northwestern Mutual-Goodwin, Wright
SmartPM Technologies
Sterling Seacrest Pritchard
Unique Threads
VA Medical – Atlanta
Waffle House

Share

RELATED GALLERIES

Yellow Jackets Attend GTAA Career Fair
July 18, 2024 GALLERY: 2024 ACC Unity Tour

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets participate in trip to Charleston, S.C.

GALLERY: 2024 ACC Unity Tour
Yellow Jackets Attend GTAA Career Fair
June 14, 2024 GALLERY: 2024 JumpStart Jackets

Athletics welcomes incoming freshmen with annual summer bridge program

GALLERY: 2024 JumpStart Jackets
Yellow Jackets Attend GTAA Career Fair
June 4, 2024 JumpStart Jackets Welcomes New Class

Incoming freshmen begin two-week orientation period

JumpStart Jackets Welcomes New Class
Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Legends Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets