Yellow Jackets Attend GTAA Career Fair

On Monday night, Georgia Tech student-athletes had the opportunity to delve deeper into their professional aspirations at the GTAA career fair. The event, hosted at the John and Mary Brock Football Facility, welcomed 34 companies spanning various internships, looking to speak with prospects on their organizations and opportunities.

The event is designed to help student-athletes secure jobs and internships for the coming year, as well as prepare student-athletes for the job interview process. Over 200 student-athletes attended the career fair.