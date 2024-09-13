Yellow Jackets Attend GTAA Career Fair

On Monday night, Georgia Tech student-athletes had the opportunity to delve deeper into their professional aspirations at the GTAA career fair. The event, hosted at the John and Mary Brock Football Facility, welcomed 34 companies spanning various internships, looking to speak with prospects on their organizations and opportunities.
The event is designed to help student-athletes secure jobs and internships for the coming year, as well as prepare student-athletes for the job interview process. Over 200 student-athletes attended the career fair.
The companies in attendance Monday night included:
Accenture
AnywAIR, LLC
Bank of America
BELFOR
Black Student-Athlete Association
Coca-Cola
COX Communications
DPR Construction
Enterprise Mobility
Foresite Group
GE Aerospace
Georgia Tech Athletic Hospitality
Georgia Tech Police Department
Georgia Tech Pre-Health Advising
Georgia Tech Professional Development
Graybar Electric
HITT Contracting
Honeywell, Inc.
Jackson and Coker
JE Dunn
Kahua
Keller Williams Sports + Entertainment
M+A Matting
Manhattan Construction Company
Mansfield Energy
Metalplate Galvanizing, LP
Moeller Purcell
Northwestern Mutual-Callaway Black Group
Northwestern Mutual-Goodwin, Wright
SmartPM Technologies
Sterling Seacrest Pritchard
Unique Threads
VA Medical – Atlanta
Waffle House