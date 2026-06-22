From The Flats: A Letter from Ryan Alpert

Yellow Jacket Fans,

Today, we made the exciting announcement that the design has been finalized for the upcoming renovation to Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field, which will begin following the conclusion of the 2026 football season and be completed before the beginning of the 2027 season.

The final design of this project marks the culmination of the design process that began with the preliminary concept that was announced in 2024 and included expansive analysis by the project’s architect, project manager and Georgia Tech staff over the past 20 months.

This project is designed to modernize the oldest on-campus football stadium in NCAA Division I FBS, preserving the character and atmosphere that make it such a special place, while also improving the gameday experience for our loyal fans. We are committed to delivering a renovation that positively impacts all fans and preserves capacity at a level that meets rising demand.

As a result of adjustments to the original design, seating capacity will remain at approximately 50,000, which is significantly higher than the preliminary concept for the project, which would have resulted in a final capacity of around 42,000. We feel that a 50,000-seat capacity is the right size for Bobby Dodd Stadium, due to the way fans are showing up for Tech football games and concerts at the stadium.

A pillar of my administration has been transparency and our ability to engage with our fanbase. We are committed to keeping fans updated and engaged with everything happening on The Flats, so please click on the press release and FAQs below to learn more about the final renovation design.

If you have any questions about the renovation and how it might affect you, please contact the Georgia Tech athletics ticket office at 888-TECH-TIX or tickets@athletics.gatech.edu.

If you have questions about Alexander-Tharpe Fund Priority Points, please contact the A-T Fund at 404-894-5414 or atfund@athletics.gatech.edu.

To learn more about the exciting new premium seating options that will be available at Bobby Dodd Stadium in 2027, click HERE. A member of the A-T Fund staff will respond to set up a 1-on-1 conversation with you as soon as possible.

This is an exciting time for Georgia Tech athletics with this project, the completion of the Fanning Center, plus how competitive we have been on the field, in the classroom and in the stands. We can’t wait to see you back on The Flats soon! Go Jackets!

Sting ‘Em,

Ryan Alpert

Vice President/Director of Athletics

Georgia Tech