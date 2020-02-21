Four GT Student-Athletes Named ACC Postgraduate Scholars

The ACC’s Weaver-James-Corrigan Postgraduate Scholarship Awards honors student-athletes who have performed with distinction both in the classroom and their respective sport, while demonstrating exemplary conduct in the community. To be considered, a student-athlete must have a minimum 3.0 cumulative grade point average as an undergraduate.

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech student-athletes Ellen Flood (women’s cross country/track and field), Andrew Li (men’s tennis), Nami Otsuka (women’s tennis) and Avery Bartlett (men’s cross country) are among the Atlantic Coast Conference’s 50 2020 Weaver-James-Corrigan Postgraduate Scholarship Award recipients.

Flood, Li and Otsuka will each receive a $6,000 scholarship towards their postgraduate education. Bartlett, who is pursuing a professional track career, is an honorary award recipient.

The ACC’s 50 Postgraduate Scholars will be honored at the conference’s annual Cone Health ACC Postgraduate Scholarship Luncheon presented by ESPN on Wednesday, April 8 at the Sheraton Four Seasons in Greensboro, N.C. Boston College alumnus and former Carolina Panthers All-Pro linebacker Luke Kuechly will be the event’s keynote speaker.

