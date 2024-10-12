Haynes' Last-Minute Gallop Lifts Tech Over UNC

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – Jamal Haynes’ game-winning 68-yard touchdown run with just 16 seconds left on the clock lifted Georgia Tech to a thrilling 41-34 win over North Carolina on Saturday afternoon at Kenan Stadium.

Georgia Tech (5-2, 3-2 ACC), which led 34-24 with less than four minutes to go, saw North Carolina (3-4, 0-3 ACC) score 10 points in a 2:43 span to tie the game at 34-apiece on a 26-yard field goal with 44 seconds remaining.

On the second play of the Yellow Jackets’ ensuing possession, Haynes burst through a hole and left a line of Tar Heels in his wake on the way to Tech improbably regaining a 41-34 lead with 16 seconds to go.

UNC’s Hail Mary attempt fell incomplete as time expired to seal the Jackets’ win,

Georgia Tech amassed a whopping 505 yards of total offense, including 371 on the ground, and averaged 7.1 yards per play and 7.7 yards per rush in the win. However, it was hindered by untimely penalties (seven for 59 yards overall) and special teams miscues (including a 69-yard punt return for a touchdown by UNC) that helped the Tar Heels stay in the game until the end.

Haynes’ game-winning 68-yard touchdown gallop capped a career-best 170-yard rushing day on 19 carries (8.9 avg.) for the junior. He was joined in the 100-yard rushing club by quarterback Haynes King, who ran for 107 yards on just 11 carries (9.7 avg.). Both Haynes and King scored twice on the ground. Chad Alexander chipped in with 61 yards on 10 rushes, including his first-career score.

Seeing the most significant action of his young career, true freshman tight end Luke Harpring led the Yellow Jackets with 36 receiving yards on two catches.

Linebacker Kyle Efford led Tech defensively with 10 tackles, while linebacker Trenilyas Tatum and defensive back Syeed Gibbs each forced a fumble for the Jackets.

Georgia Tech returns to action next Saturday when it hosts nationally ranked Notre Dame at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. and the game will be televised on ESPN.