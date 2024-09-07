Jackets' Rally at Syracuse Falls Just Short

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – No. 23 Georgia Tech nearly put together a comeback for the ages, cutting a 17-point deficit with less than six minutes remaining to just three, but Syracuse held on for a 31-28 win over the visiting Yellow Jackets on Saturday afternoon at JMA Wireless Dome.

Georgia Tech (2-1, 1-1 ACC), which never led in the ballgame, trailed 31-14 more than midway through the fourth quarter, but scored two touchdowns in a 2:37 span to cut the deficit to 31-28 with 2:31 to go. However, Syracuse (2-0, 1-0 ACC) was able to pick up a pair of first downs on its final possession to hang on for the win.

Tech QB Haynes King accounted for 333 yards of total offense (266 passing, 67 rushing) and three touchdowns (one passing, two rushing), but it was not enough to overcome four touchdown passes by Syracuse’s Kyle McCord, who threw for 381 yards in the win.

WR Eric Singleton Jr. was King’s top target on the afternoon, catching five passes for 86 yards. Malik Rutherford had a game-high seven receptions and Chase Lane hauled in his first touchdown of the season on a 4-yard catch. DB Taye Seymore had a career-high 10 tackles for the Yellow Jackets defensively.

With the defeat, Georgia Tech had its three-game overall winning streak – which dated back to last year’s Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl victory over UCF – snapped.

The Yellow Jackets return home next Saturday to host VMI. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field and the game will be televised on ACC Network Extra.