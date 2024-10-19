ATLANTA – Making his first start in nearly two years, Georgia Tech quarterback Zach Pyron threw for 269 yards and accounted for 314 yards of total offense – both career highs – but it was not enough to overcome No. 12/11 Notre Dame in a 31-13 loss to the Fighting Irish on Saturday afternoon at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Playing in place of injured starter Haynes King, Pyron completed 20-of-36 passes for 269 yards and a score and ran 13 times for a team-high 45 yards in a valiant performance.

However, after Pyron led Georgia Tech on a 13-play, 71-yard scoring drive that took up nearly half the first quarter and gave the Yellow Jackets a 7-0 lead after one period of play, Notre Dame (6-1) scored the game’s next 31 points.

Pyron threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Chase Lane late in the game to close out the scoring.

Special teams miscues punctuated the day for Tech, as they couldn’t convert on a pair of field goal attempts — with one not getting off due to an errant snap and the second getting blocked — and also allowed the Fighting Irish to convert a fake punt and a fake field goal for first downs.

The Yellow Jackets also struggled to establish its vaunted rushing game. After coming into the game leading the Atlantic Coast Conference and ranked in the top 25 nationally in rushing offense at 204.4 yards per game, had a season-low 64 yards on the ground and averaged just 2.2 yards per carry.

Making his third-career start, Pyron was a bright spot in the running game, as he gained 59 yards before two sacks were taken into account in his final tally of 45 yards on the ground.

Defensively, DT Zeek Biggers led a strong effort by Tech’s defensive front with a season-high five tackles, which included a career-best two for loss. Behind Biggers, the Yellow Jackets held Notre Dame to 168 rushing yards, which marked only the third time this season that ND ran for less than 200 yards. The Irish’s 4.4 yards per carry was nearly two yards less than its season average (6.13).

Safeties Taye Seymore and LaMiles Brooks added seven and five tackles for the Jackets, respectively.

Georgia Tech (5-3, 3-2 ACC) returns to action next Saturday with a pivotal ACC game at Virginia Tech (4-3, 2-1 ACC). Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. on ACC Network.