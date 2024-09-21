Jackets Fall to No. 19 Louisville on the Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Georgia Tech outgained No. 19/20 Louisville by a 410-326 margin but costly miscues proved to be the difference in a 31-19 loss on Saturday at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium.
Louisville scored touchdowns on a fumble recovery and a blocked field goal. Georgia Tech missed another field goal and did not convert a pair of fourth-down opportunities in the defeat.
Tech rallied from a 17-7 deficit midway through the second quarter to pull even at 17-apiece late in the third period. However, Louisville retook a 24-17 lead on a 57-yard touchdown pass just 1:03 after the Yellow Jackets tied the ballgame.
The Jackets pulled back within five points with a safety early in the fourth quarter and drove into Louisville territory after getting the ball back on the free kick. However, the Cardinals blocked Tech’s 50-yard field goal attempt and returned it 55 yards for a score, a 10-point swing that made it 31-19. The Yellow Jackets once again moved into UL territory on their next possession, but turned the ball over on downs for the second time in the final period to end their comeback hopes.
In all, Georgia Tech drove into Louisville territory on seven of their 10 possessions, but came away with just 17 offensive points.
Tech QB Haynes King threw for 312 yards and ran for 58 more in the defeat. His top targets, Malik Rutherford and Eric Singleton, Jr. combined for 12 receptions for 201 yards (seven catches for 113 yards for Rutherford, five catches for 88 yards for Singleton).
Linebacker Kyle Efford led Tech defensively with seven tackles. As a unit, the Yellow Jackets limited Louisville’s high-powered offense to 17 offensive points and just 57 yards on 27 carries (2.1 avg.).
After its first open week of the season, Georgia Tech returns to action on Saturday, Oct. 5 at home versus Duke. Kickoff time for the Oct. 5 ACC showdown at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field is expected to be announced on Monday.
Malik Rutherford had a career-high-tying seven receptions for 113 yards – his second 100-yard game of the season and his career – on Saturday at No. 19/20 Louisville. (Roscelle Griffin photo)
Postgame Notes
Team Notes
- Georgia Tech fell to 3-2 overall and 1-2 in Atlantic Coast Conference play. No. 19/20 Louisville moved to 3-0 overall and 1-0 in ACC play.
- The loss was Georgia Tech’s first in six games against nationally ranked ACC opponents under head coach Brent Key.
- Georgia Tech outgained Louisville, 410-326. It marked the first time since last year’s season-opening 39-34 loss to Louisville that Georgia Tech lost a game in which it outgained its opponent. The Yellow Jackets outgained the Cardinals, 488-474, in their Sept. 1, 2023 matchup.
- Against a Louisville defense that had nine sacks in its first two games, Georgia Tech did not allow a sack for the fifth-straight game to start the season. It marks the first time since at least 2000 that the Yellow Jackets have not surrendered a sack in five-straight games.
- Georgia Tech’s field goal block, by Syeed Gibbs, in the first quarter was its third of the season and 10th in 25 games under Key. No NCAA Division I FBS team has more blocked kicks since Key’s first game as head coach on Oct. 1, 2022.
- Georgia Tech’s safety in the fourth quarter was the first that the Yellow Jackets have recorded since Sept 18, 2021 at Clemson.
- Louisville’s blocked field goal in the fourth quarter was the first against Georgia Tech since Sept. 16, 2023 vs. Ole Miss.
Individual Notes
- r-Jr. WR Malik Rutherford became the 13th player in Georgia Tech history with 100 career receptions. With a career-high-tying seven receptions in the game, Rutherford moved into 12th place in program history with 103 career receptions. He is the first Yellow Jacket to reach 100 career receptions since Demaryius Thomas, who officially had 113 receptions from 2007-09.
- Rutherford also had 113 receiving yards, good for the second 100-yard game of his career (prev.: 131 vs. Georgia State – Aug. 31).
- So. WR Eric Singleton, Jr. became the 26th player in Georgia Tech history with 1,000 career receiving yards. With 88 yards in the game, Singleton has 1,057 receiving yards in 17 collegiate games. The only Georgia Tech player to reach 1,000 career receiving yards in fewer games was College Football and NFL Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson, who surpassed 1,000 receiving yards in his first 14 games at Georgia Tech.
- r-Jr. QB Haynes King moved into Georgia Tech’s all-time top-10 for total offense in a career. With 370 yards of total offense (312 passing, 58 rushing) in the game, King moved into 10th place in program history with 5,069 yards of total offense in just 18 games as a Yellow Jacket. He is also just the 10th player in Georgia Tech history to amass 5,000 yards of total offense as a Yellow Jacket.
- King’s 300-yard passing game was his first of the season and fourth in 18 games at Georgia Tech. With four 300-yard games as a Yellow Jacket, he moves along into third place in program history behind only Joe Hamilton (7 – 1996-99) and George Godsey (6 – 1998-2001).
Syeed Gibbs celebrates after blocking a Louisville FG attempt. No NCAA Division I FBS team has more blocked kicks than Tech’s 10 since Key’s first game as head coach on Oct. 1, 2022. (Roscelle Griffin photo)
