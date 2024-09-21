Jackets Fall to No. 19 Louisville on the Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Georgia Tech outgained No. 19/20 Louisville by a 410-326 margin but costly miscues proved to be the difference in a 31-19 loss on Saturday at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium.

Louisville scored touchdowns on a fumble recovery and a blocked field goal. Georgia Tech missed another field goal and did not convert a pair of fourth-down opportunities in the defeat.

Tech rallied from a 17-7 deficit midway through the second quarter to pull even at 17-apiece late in the third period. However, Louisville retook a 24-17 lead on a 57-yard touchdown pass just 1:03 after the Yellow Jackets tied the ballgame.

The Jackets pulled back within five points with a safety early in the fourth quarter and drove into Louisville territory after getting the ball back on the free kick. However, the Cardinals blocked Tech’s 50-yard field goal attempt and returned it 55 yards for a score, a 10-point swing that made it 31-19. The Yellow Jackets once again moved into UL territory on their next possession, but turned the ball over on downs for the second time in the final period to end their comeback hopes.

In all, Georgia Tech drove into Louisville territory on seven of their 10 possessions, but came away with just 17 offensive points.

Tech QB Haynes King threw for 312 yards and ran for 58 more in the defeat. His top targets, Malik Rutherford and Eric Singleton, Jr. combined for 12 receptions for 201 yards (seven catches for 113 yards for Rutherford, five catches for 88 yards for Singleton).

Linebacker Kyle Efford led Tech defensively with seven tackles. As a unit, the Yellow Jackets limited Louisville’s high-powered offense to 17 offensive points and just 57 yards on 27 carries (2.1 avg.).

After its first open week of the season, Georgia Tech returns to action on Saturday, Oct. 5 at home versus Duke. Kickoff time for the Oct. 5 ACC showdown at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field is expected to be announced on Monday.