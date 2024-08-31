Jackets Erupt for 499 Yards in 35-12 Win

THE FLATS – Quarterback Haynes King threw for 275 yards and accounted for three of Georgia Tech’s five touchdowns as the Yellow Jackets won their home opener, 35-12, over Georgia State Saturday night at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field.

Georgia Tech (2-0, 1-0 ACC) rebounded from a relatively slow start on offense to blast Georgia State (0-1) in the first-ever meeting between the two programs, whose campuses are separated by less than two miles. With the win, Tech moved to 2-0 for the first time since 2016.

With 3:49 to go in the first half, the Yellow Jackets had 79 yards of offense, including only 8 rushing yards, and led just 7-3. However, they erupted for 420 yards, including 217 on the ground, and 28 points the rest of the way to cruise to the win. The Jackets finished with a whopping 499 yards of offense – 274 passing and 225 rushing.

Before Tech’s offense got revved up, it was dominance in goal-line situations on both sides of the ball staked the Yellow Jackets to a 14-3 halftime lead.

Georgia State had first-and-goal twice in first half but managed just three points, with Tech stopping GSU on four-straight plays after the Panthers had first-and-goal from the 1 yard line on their first possession, then holding GSU to a field goal after it had first-and-goal from the 3 in the second quarter.

Conversely, the Yellow Jackets faced fourth-and-goal twice in the first half and came away with 14 points on a 1-yard touchdown run by Jamal Haynes and a 2-yard plunge by King.

After leading by 11 at the half, Tech was never threatened after the break, thanks to a 35-yard touchdown run on a reverse by wide receiver Eric Singleton Jr., scoring strikes from King to Malik Rutherford (52 yards) and tight end Avery Boyd (22 yards), and a defense that limited Georgia State to just nine second-half points.

King led the Yellow Jackets’ 499-yard output on offense, as he connected with 10 different receivers while completing 82.8% of his passes, good for the second-highest single-game completion percentage in Georgia Tech history (min. 20 attempts). He also ran five times for 27 yards and a score.

Rutherford set career highs with seven receptions for 131 yards while Haynes turned in another stellar effort on the ground, picking up 84 yards on 17 carries and a touchdown.

Linebacker Kyle Efford led the Jackets defensively with a career-high 13 tackles. Linebacker Trenilyas Tatum and defensive back Rodney Shelley had 2.5 and 2.0 of the Yellow Jackets’ eight tackles for loss, respectively.

The Yellow Jackets hit the road for their next game, visiting ACC foe Syracuse for a noon kickoff next Saturday, Sept. 7, at the JMA Wireless Dome. The game will be televised on the ACC Network.