Jackets Oust Previously Unbeaten Duke

THE FLATS – Quarterback Haynes King engineered two fourth-quarter touchdown drives as Georgia Tech came from behind to grab a 24-14 Atlantic Coast Conference football victory over previously undefeated Duke on Saturday night at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field.

Behind a career-high-tying 128 rushing yards from Jamal Haynes, Tech ran for a season-high 245 yards and dominated time of possession by nearly 2-to-1, holding the ball for 39:27 to Duke’s 20:33. The Yellow Jackets outgained the Blue Devils, 412-279, which included a whopping 245-74 advantage on the ground.

Georgia Tech (4-2, 2-2 ACC) trailed 14-10 going into the fourth quarter, but King led the Yellow Jackets on back-to-back touchdown drives of 85 and 70 yards in the final period to lead the Yellow Jackets to the comeback win. King threw both of his two touchdown passes in the fourth quarter – a 3-yard toss to Haynes that gave the Jackets a 17-14 lead and a 9-yard pitch-and-catch to Eric Singleton, Jr. that extended the advantage to 24-14.

Tech took the opening kickoff and drove 60 yards on 12 plays to go ahead 7-0 on reserve quarterback Zach Pyron’s fourth touchdown of the season, a 2-yard plunge. The Yellow Jackets then added a 23-yard field goal from Aidan Birr early in the second quarter to take a 10-0 lead. The Jackets stifled the Blue Devils defensively in the first half, permitting just 21 yards on the ground over the opening two quarters. However, Duke took advantage of two key penalties on its final possession of the half and scored on a 20-yard pass just before the halftime to cut Tech’s lead to 10-7.

Duke (5-1, 1-1 ACC) scored the only points of the third quarter on a 65-yard touchdown pass and the Yellow Jackets found themselves trailing 14-10 going into the final period.

The Jackets dominated the fourth quarter in the come-from-behind victory, as they held the ball for 11:04, had a 121-46 yardage advantage and outscored the Blue Devils, 14-0.

King finished 23-of-31 through the air for 167 yards and a season-high-tying two touchdown passes. Malik Rutherford had a career-high eight receptions for 76 yards while Singleton caught six passes for 42 yards. Chad Alexander ran for 59 yards on 10 carries to complement Haynes’ 128 yards on the ground.

Defensively, Ahmari Harvey had a team-high seven tackles and recorded the Yellow Jackets’ first interception of the season, while Jordan van den Berg had a sack and two tackles for loss in his first start as a Jacket.

Georgia Tech travels to North Carolina (3-3, 0-2 ACC) next Saturday for a noon kickoff. The game will be televised nationally on The CW (Peachtree TV in Atlanta).