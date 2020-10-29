FOCO Becomes Official Face Covering Provider of GT Athletics

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech athletics and FOCO have partnered to make FOCO the Official Face Covering Provider of Georgia Tech Athletics, the organizations announced on Thursday.

“We are excited to welcome FOCO to the 404 as a new corporate partner of Georgia Tech athletics,” said Caleb Swann, general manager of Georgia Tech Sports Properties, the Georgia Tech Athletic Association’s multimedia rightsholder. “Together we have crafted a relationship that has helped us achieve two important goals – to keep our sidelines safe on gameday, and to provide a way for custom designs like this to help tell the story of the Georgia Tech brand.”

With the health and safety of student-athletes, coaches and staff being Georgia Tech athletics’ top priority during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, FOCO will provide Georgia Tech-branded gaiters and face masks for the Yellow Jackets’ use on and off the field, including during games.

Fans can click HERE to purchase official FOCO-Georgia Tech face coverings, including the ones worn on the sidelines during Tech football games this fall.

