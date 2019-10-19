Flores Reaches Quarterfinals at ITA Southeast Regional

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Georgia Tech women’s tennis junior Victoria Flores clinched a spot in the ITA Southeast Regional main draw singles quarterfinals on Saturday as the Yellow Jackets wrapped up day three of the tournament at Florida State.

With a delayed start due to Tropical Storm Nestor, action kicked off with doubles play in the morning as the Yellow Jacket duo of Gia Cohen and Nami Otsuka faced No. 19 Eleni Christoffi and Vivian Wolff of Georgia in the quarterfinals. Tech pushed the Bulldogs to the final limit, forcing a tiebreak at 7-7 against the top-25 duo, but fell 8-7 (3).

In singles action, Flores met No. 62 Ksenia Kuznetsova (UCF) in the round of 16 and pocketed a straight-set victory over the Knight, 6-3, 6-2, to secure a spot in the quarterfinals on Sunday. “Vicky has continued her strong play this fall this weekend,” commented head coach Rodney Harmon. “I am excited to watch her compete tomorrow in the quarterfinals.”

In consolation action, Nami Otsuka dropped a decision to Andrea Garcia (FSU) in a super tiebreak, 6-1, 0-6, 10-6.

Day four of the ITA Southeast Regional on Sunday will hold the next two rounds of main draw singles and the doubles semifinal matches.

RESULTS

Singles Main Draw

Victoria Flores (GT) def. No. 62 Ksenia Kuznetsova (UCF) – 6-3, 6-2

Consolation Singles

Andrea Garcia (FSU) def. Nami Otsuka (GT) – 6-1, 0-6, 10-6

Main Draw Doubles – Quarterfinals

No. 19 Eleni Christofi/Vivian Wolff (UGA) def. Gia Cohen/Nami Otsuka (GT) – 8-7 (3)

SCHEDULE OF PLAY

Main Draw Singles Quarterfinals

Victoria Flores (GT) vs. No. 23 McCartney Kessler (UF)

