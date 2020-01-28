Flores Named ACC Women’s Tennis Player of the Week

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s tennis junior Victoria Flores was tabbed the ACC Women’s Tennis Player of the Week after going undefeated over the weekend. Flores helped the Yellow Jackets go 2-0 in ITA Kick-Off Weekend action, including a victory over No. 13 South Carolina on Sunday that secured a spot for Tech in the ITA National Team Indoor Championships.

In doubles action, Flores partnered with teammate Kenya Jones to pick up a pair of victories from the No. 1 position, while the junior also recorded a singles win. Opening the weekend against Wisconsin, Flores and Jones cruised to a 6-3 victory over the Badgers to give the Jackets the edge in doubles play. Flores’ singles match against Anna Makarva was suspended at match point, 6-3, 5-2, for the Jacket when Jones clinched the sweep from court one.

With the win over Wisconsin, Tech advanced to the championship match against host and No. 13 South Carolina. Against the Gamecocks, Flores and Jones clinched the doubles point for the Jackets from court one, defeating Mia Horvit and Emma Shelton, 6-3. Flores then won a convincing singles match over the 28th-ranked singles player in the country, downing Megan Davies in straight-sets on court two, 6-3, 6-2, as Tech completed the upset over No. 13 South Carolina, 4-1.

Flores is 12-3 in singles action this season, including a 4-1 record in dual play, while the Jacket also boasts an overall 12-2 mark in doubles action and is 7-0 in dual doubles play.

Georgia Tech returns to the courts meeting a pair of top-10 opponents at home this week, beginning with No. 3 Georgia on Thursday. First serve is slated for 4 p.m. at the Ken Byers Tennis Complex.

