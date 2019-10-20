Flores Concludes ITA Southeast Regional

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Georgia Tech women’s tennis junior Victoria Flores concluded her run in the ITA Southeast Regional on Sunday in the main draw singles quarterfinals.

Flores faced No. 23 McCartney Kessler of Florida in the quarterfinal round, giving Kessler a challenge in the first set as the Jacket and Gator battled back-and-forth for an hour. Kessler proved victorious, capturing the first set, 6-4, and taking the second set, 6-3.

Flores completed the tournament winning three singles matches to post a 3-1 record. Overall in the tournament, Tech pocketed six singles win and a doubles victory.

The Yellow Jackets return to the courts at the Rebel Invite in Las Vegas, Nevada, Nov. 8-10.

RESULTS

Main Draw Singles Quarterfinals

No. 23 McCartney Kessler (UF) def. Victoria Flores (GT) – 6-4, 6-3

