Flores Claims Singles Title at Debbie Southern Fall Classic

GREENVILLE, S.C. – On the final day of the Debbie Southern Furman Fall Classic, Georgia Tech’s Victoria Flores claimed the singles title of flight five as the Yellow Jackets collected three wins to wrap-up the tournament.

“Overall, this weekend was a great tournament to see where we are at right now,” commented head coach Rodney Harmon. “Furman does an excellent job hosting this event and the competition was very high again this year. Victoria Flores played great tennis all weekend and saw her hard work pay off as she went undefeated in both singles and doubles. We will look to improve on this weekend’s play as we prepare for ITA Southeast Regionals coming up in a few weeks.”

In the final round of singles competition on Sunday, Tech’s wins were highlighted by Flores who claimed the singles title to go undefeated in the tournament. Flores faced OSU’s Luna Domet in the championship match, winning in straight-sets, 6-4, 6-2, to capture the title.

Also victorious on the final day was Gia Cohen who battled to a three-set victory over South Carolina’s Ana Cruz, 6-1, 2-6, 6-3 in flight six.

In consolation action, freshman Sophia Sassoli pocketed a straight-set win over MSU’s Meredith Roberts, cruising to a 6-3, 6-3 victory to capture the consolation title of flight 10.

Next up, select Yellow Jackets will compete in the ITF 25K in Hilton Head, S.C., Oct. 7-13 followed by the ITA Southeast Regionals, Oct. 17-21.

RESULTS

Singles

No. 5 Kelly Chen (Duke) def. No. 10 Kenya Jones (GT) – 6-2, 6-2

Victoria Flores (GT) def. Luna Domet (OSU) – 6-4, 6-2

Gia Cohen (GT) def. Ana Cruz (USC) – 6-1, 2-6, 6-3

Danielle Wolf (OSU) def. Nami Otsuka (GT) – 6-1, 6-1

Anna Ross (Vandy) def. Nadia Gizdova (GT) – 6-2, 7-5

Hannah Zhao (Duke) def. Rosie Garcia Gross (GT) – 6-4, 6-2

Sophia Sassoli (GT) def. Meredith Roberts (MSU) – 6-3, 6-3

ACC Network has launched!

The ACC Network is a linear and digital platform dedicated to 24/7 coverage of ACC sports that launched on Aug. 22, 2019. It will exclusively televise approximately 450 live events each year, including 40 football games, as well as 150 men’s and women’s basketball contests.

Don’t get shut out! For more information and to learn if your cable/satellite/digital provider is carrying the ACC Network, visit GetACCN.com. Georgia Tech fans whose cable/satellite/digital providers aren’t carrying the ACC Network are urged to contact their providers and ask for the ACC Network to be a part of their subscription.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GT_WTEN), Instagram (GT_WTEN), Facebook (Georgia Tech Women’s Tennis) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com