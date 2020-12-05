Jackets Fall to NC State, 23-13

Final Stats (.pdf) | Final Stats (.html) | Postgame Notes | Multimedia | Photo Gallery

RALEIGH, N.C. – Missing 10 players from its “Above The Line” chart, Georgia Tech football outgained NC State by a 412-397 margin but couldn’t overcome a slow start in a 23-13 loss to the eight-win Wolfpack on Saturday night at Carter-Finley Stadium.

Georgia Tech (3-6, 3-5 ACC) was outgained 91-26 in the first quarter and fell behind 10-0 just one play into the second period. The Yellow Jackets went on to outgain the Wolfpack, 386-286, the rest of the way and pulled within one score twice — first at 10-3 on true freshman quarterback Jeff Sims’ career-long 34-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, then at 20-13 on the second of true freshman place kicker Gavin Stewart’s first two field goals of his career in the fourth quarter — but fell short of knocking off NC State (8-3, 7-3 ACC), which concluded its regular season with four-straight wins and finished 5-1 at home.

Junior wide receiver Adonicas Sanders headlined Tech’s 412-yard offensive effort with seven catches for 105 yards, both career highs. Junior running back Jordan Mason just missed registering his second-straight 100-yard game with 99 yards on the ground. Sims finished with 244 yards of total offense (151 passing and 93 rushing).

Senior linebacker David Curry led the Jackets’ depleted defense with a game-high 12 tackles, including two for loss. Making his first-career start, end Kyle Kennard had 1.5 sacks.

Georgia Tech’s 10 unavailable players from this week’s Above The Line chart included its leading rusher and receiver, freshman running back Jahmyr Gibbs, three defensive ends — defending ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week Jordan Domineck, Chico Bennett Jr. and Curtis Ryans — and two key cogs in its secondary in safety Kaleb Oliver and cornerback Tre Swilling.

Despite only having three ATL defensive ends and four safeties/nickel backs available for the contest, Tech held NC State to nearly nine points below its season average of 31.9 per game.

Georgia Tech has a short turnaround to its final home game of the season, Thursday night versus Pitt. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Bobby Dodd Stadium (TICKETS).