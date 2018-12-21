Rare Big Ten Matchup Awaits Jackets at Quick Lane Bowl

Freshman all-American Juanyeh Thomas (28) tied or set five school records with his 100-yard kickoff return touchdown in the regular-season finale at No. 5 Georgia (Nov. 24).

• Georgia Tech makes its 45th all-time bowl appearance when it travels to Detroit, Mich. to take on Minnesota in the 2018 Quick Lane Bowl on Wednesday, Dec. 26.

• After a 1-3 start, Georgia Tech earned a bowl berth by winning six of its final eight regular-season games.

• Georgia Tech’s 45 bowl appearances rank 13th in college football history, while its 25 bowl victories are tied for the 10th-most all-time.

• The Quick Lane Bowl will serve as Paul Johnson’s final game as the head coach at Georgia Tech. Johnson announced on Nov. 28 that he was stepping down after 40 years of coaching, including the last 11 as the Yellow Jackets’ head coach.

• Johnson ranks fourth in Georgia Tech history in both wins (820 and winning percentage (.582). The only coaches that have won more games at Tech than Johnson are all in the College Football Hall of Fame (John Heisman, William Alexander and Bobby Dodd) and only Dodd won more games in 11 seasons (91) than Johnson.

• A win over Minnesota would give Georgia Tech its sixth eight-win season in 11 years under Johnson. Prior to Johnson’s arrival on The Flats, the Yellow Jackets had won eight games in a season just eight times in the previous 41 campaigns.

• Georgia Tech is making its first-ever appearance in the Quick lane Bowl and is playing in the state of Michigan for only the third time in Tech’s 126-season football history (prev.: 9-2 loss at Michigan in 1934, 21-16 win at Michigan State in 1972).

• The Yellow jackets and Minnesota have never met on the gridiron.

• Georgia Tech is playing a Big Ten opponent for the first time since it faced Iowa in the FedEx Orange Bowl at the conclusion of the 2009 season (L, 24-14 on Jan. 5, 2010).

