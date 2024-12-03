Ten Yellow Jackets Earn All-ACC Recognition

The Yellow Jackets’ full list of all-ACC honorees – their most since 14 Jackets were recognized in 2014 – includes:

Notably, Tech’s offensive all-ACC performers headline a unit that ranks among the top 50 nationally in total (427.1 ypg), rushing (186.8 ypg) and passing offense (240.3 ypg), as well as in the top five in fewest sacks allowed (6) and fewest turnovers (8).

Defensively, the Yellow Jackets’ all-conference selections have led one of the nation’s most-improved units, allowing 91.2 fewer total yards (sixth nationally), 101.1 less rushing yards (second) and 5.2 fewer points (29th) than a season ago.

Georgia Tech’s 10 all-ACC honorees led the Yellow Jackets to a 7-5 regular-season record (most regular-season wins since 2018), a 5-3 ACC record (good for a tie for fourth place in the 17-team conference) and a second-consecutive bowl appearance (GT’s first back-to-back bowl berths since 2013 and 2014).

The Jackets defeated two top-10 teams (including a 28-23 win over No. 4 Miami (Fla.) on Nov. 9) and narrowly missed a third top-10 win with last Friday’s 44-42, eight-overtime loss at No. 6 Georgia. Tech is one of only four teams nationally that has defeated a pair of top-10 opponents this season, joining Georgia, Ohio State and Texas A&M.

Georgia Tech is awaiting the announcement of its bowl destination, which will come on Sunday.

Full Steam Ahead

