Fall Softball Update

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball is midway through the 2019 fall schedule, boasting a 4-0 record against three opponents. The Jackets tackle the second half of their schedule starting on Thursday, Oct. 10 with a 6 p.m. first pitch against Auburn at Mewborn Field.

The Jackets kicked off the fall slate on the road, taking two games from Chipola in Dothan, Ala. Tech returned to Mewborn Field and recorded wins over Shorter and Jacksonville State.

The remaining fall schedule is as follows:

DateOpponentTimeLocation
Thursday, Oct. 10vs. Auburn6 p.m.Mewborn Field
Saturday, Oct. 19vs. Georgia Highlands1 p.m.Mewborn Field
Sunday, Oct. 20at Emory2 p.m.Atlanta, Ga.

Social Updates:

ACC Network has launched!
The ACC Network is a linear and digital platform dedicated to 24/7 coverage of ACC sports that launched on Aug. 22, 2019. It will exclusively televise approximately 450 live events each year, including 40 football games (beginning with Georgia Tech’s 2019 season opener at Clemson on Aug. 29), as well as 150 men’s and women’s basketball contests.

 Don’t get shut out! For more information and to learn if your cable/satellite/digital provider is carrying the ACC Network, visit GetACCN.com. Georgia Tech fans whose cable/satellite/digital providers aren’t carrying the ACC Network are urged to contact their providers and ask for the ACC Network to be a part of their subscription.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GaTechSoftball), Facebook (Georgia Tech Softball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.

