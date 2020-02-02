Everyday Champions Magazine - Summer 2020

The latest edition of Everyday Champions is available below. The fully interactive online version of Georgia Tech athletics’ quarterly magazine, which includes embedded video segments, features the following stories in its 2020 summer edition:

VIRTUALLY UNSTOPPABLE: Georgia Tech, its student-athletes stepped up, shone brightest in adapting to online learning FROM JACKETS TO JAGUARS: Tyler Davis and Nathan Cottrell traveled different paths to come together at Tech, and now move on together to the NFL MATCH POINT: Tennis star Kenya Jones has exemplified the total teammate and total person, but isn’t totally finished EVERYDAY CHAMPION: BRIAN OLIVER: Tech “Lethal Weapon 3” alum finds success off court after years of on-the-court excellence



2019-20 Georgia Tech Everyday Champions Issue #4

