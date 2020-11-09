Open search form
Everyday Champions Magazine - Fall 2020

The latest edition of Everyday Champions is available below. The fully interactive online version of Georgia Tech athletics’ quarterly magazine, which includes embedded video segments, features the following stories in its 2020 summer edition:

  • PANDEMIC PREP: A look at how some of Georgia Tech’s football players dealt with the COVID shutdown and prepared for the 2020 season
  • ROCKING THE VOTE: How a national movement to declare Election Day free of athletics activities grew from one ordinary conversation
  • CAN-DO ATTITUDE: Outside hitters Mariana Brambilla and Julia Bergmann took a challenging and roundabout way back to Georgia Tech to play volleyball
  • REASON TO BELIEVE: Nicole Fegans is anything but satisfied with what she’s done and where she’s gone
  • EVERYDAY CHAMPION – STEWART CINK:  PGA Tour veteran’s success a product of confidence, passion and life’s many blessings

Georgia Tech Everyday Champions magazine – Fall 2020

Click HERE to view previous editions of Everyday Champions.

 

