‘Dodd After Dark’ Set for June 28

THE FLATS – “Dodd After Dark,” a Flicks at Tech Summer Movie Series, continues for 2019 on Friday, June 28 at 8 p.m. with the showing of “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” (PG) at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Admission is FREE to the public with a special reserved section for season-ticket holders.

Gates open at 7 p.m. Parking is free on a first-come, first-served basis in the Peters Parking Deck. Attendees can access Bobby Dodd Stadium via the Callaway Plaza field tunnel (adjacent to Gate 6). The stadium’s usual clear-bag policy will be in effect for the evening.

2019 Georgia Tech Football season-ticket holders will have a seating area reserved just for them on a first-come, first-served basis. To access the reserved seating area, season-ticket holders must print an email that they receive leading up to the event and present it at Bobby Dodd Stadium on Friday evening.

Fans can RSVP for this event on Facebook by clicking here.

ACC Network – Coming Aug. 22

The ACC Network is a linear and digital platform dedicated to 24/7 coverage of ACC sports. It will exclusively televise approximately 450 live events each year, including approximately 40 football games (beginning with Georgia Tech’s 2019 season opener at Clemson on Aug. 29), as well as 150 men’s and women’s basketball contests.

Don’t get shut out! For more information and to learn if your cable/satellite/digital provider is committed to carrying the ACC Network, visit GetACCN.com. Georgia Tech fans whose cable/satellite/digital providers aren’t already committed to carrying the ACC Network are urged to contact their providers and ask for the ACC Network to be a part of their subscription.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GTAthletics), Facebook, Instagram or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.