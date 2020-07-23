DeFoor Named to Wuerffel Trophy Watch List

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech senior offensive lineman Jack DeFoor (Calhoun, Ga./Calhoun) is one of 114 candidates on the official watch list for the 2020 Wuerffel Trophy. Known as “College Football’s Premier Award for Community Service,” the Wuerffel Trophy exists to honor college football student-athletes that serve others, celebrate their positive impacts on society and inspire greater service in the world.

On the field, DeFoor was an honorable mention all-Atlantic Coast Conference selection as a junior and has been tabbed preseason all-ACC by Athlon, Lindy’s and Phil Steele this summer.

Off the field, DeFoor is a leader among Georgia Tech student-athletes when it comes to community service. Most notably, he serves as president of Georgia Tech’s chapter of Uplifting Athletes, a non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness for rare diseases. In that role, he orchestrated the chapter’s 2020 fundraiser, which had to be completely reimagined from previous years due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. He is also a participant in Georgia Tech football’s visits to Atlanta’s Ronald McDonald House.

Semifinalists for the 2020 Wuerffel Trophy will be announced on Nov. 3 and finalists tabbed on Nov. 23. The winner will be announced at the National Football Foundation Awards Dinner on Dec. 8 in New York City and the trophy will be presented at the 52nd All Sports Association Banquet on Feb. 19, 2021 in Fort Walton Beach, Fla.

DeFoor and the Yellow Jackets are scheduled to open the 2020 season on Thursday, Sept. 3 with a primetime matchup versus defending national finalist Clemson at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

