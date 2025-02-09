Day Two of the Buzz Classic Sees Two Walk Off Wins for Tech Softball

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball advanced to 3-1 on the season after back-to-back walk off wins during day two of the Buzz Classic. Jayden Gailey, Eliana Gottlieb, and Ella Edgmon had a multi-hit day at Mewborn Field while Addison Leschber recorded Tech’s first homerun of the season late in game two to help the Yellow Jackets pull off the comeback win. Tech’s defense showed discipline, with the pitching staff recording a combined 10 strikeouts as well as leaving a total of 15 runners on base.

QUICK HITS

Junior right-hand pitcher Jaidyn Studebaker made her first start of the season, fifth of her career, against Western Kentucky.

Studebaker faced 13 batters and recorded one strikeout in her 3.0 innings pitched.

Senior Emma Minghini made her first appearance in the circle since Feb. 2024 to relieve Studebaker in the fourth inning.

Freshman Madison made her first career appearance in the sixth inning. The left hand pitcher faced nine batters in her 1.1 innings pitched.

Makayla Coffield was once again called on in a pinch, making her second appearance of the season in the seventh inning to relieve Furniss.

Coffield earned her first win of the season after striking out two Bruins before Tech went on to score in the bottom of the inning.

In her 2.1 innings pitched, Coffield surrendered no runs and allowed only one hit, good for a 0.00 ERA, along with a pair of strikeouts.

The right-handed pitcher went on to collect her second win of the season in game two against Eastern Kentucky after recording two strikeouts and not surrendering a run in her 3.0 innings pitched.

Coffield relieved Sophia Voyles who made her second start of the season and had a season high five strikeouts in her 4.0 innings pitched.

With bases loaded in the fourth, Alyssa Willer recorded her first career hit with a single to left center, which tied game one 1-1.

Junior Addison Leschber recorded the first homerun of the season against EKU to tie the game 1-1 with a full count on the board.

Ella Edgmon’s first hit of the season was the deciding factor in game two as her single to right center gave Paige Vukadinovich her first run of the season and Tech the 3-2 win.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Game 1 vs. WKU

After Jaidyn Studebaker held the Hilltoppers scoreless through the first two innings and put two outs on the board, Western Kentucky was able to strike first with a double to center field.

With the bases loaded, Alyssa Willer sent her first career hit to left center which advanced all runners, including Jayden Gailey who scored her second run of the season.

Gailey went on to give Tech the lead in the following inning as her double to left field sent Eliana Gottlieb home for the second time this season.

Western Kentucky tied the game 2-2 in the top of the seventh after a wild pitch from Makayla Coffield.Coffield quickly responded by striking out the next two batters to end WKU’s time at bat.

Gailey secured the walk off win for Tech with beam towards the first baseman, while Ella Edgmon safely reached home.

Game 2 vs. EKU

Sophia Voyles and Makayla Coffield split time in the circle for game two, with Voyles throwing five strikeouts across 4.0 innings and Coffield recording two strikeouts across 3.0 innings.

Eastern Kentucky got on the board early with a double to right center. Unshaken by the run scored, Voyles got the first out of the game swinging just before getting the second out looking.

Tech’s defense put in work and held the Colonels scoreless through the remaining 6.0 innings before Addison Leschber hit her first home run as a Yellow Jacket over the left field wall, tying the game 1-1.

With two on base and only one out, Edgmon sent a single to right center to advance Paige Vukadinovich home for Tech’s third win of the season.

UP NEXT

Tech closes out the Buzz Classic Sunday against Western Kentucky at 2 pm. The final game of the tournament will be streamed live on ACCNX.

