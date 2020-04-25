Davis Selected by Jaguars in NFL Draft

He is the first Georgia Tech tight end to be selected in the NFL Draft in 28 years, since Tom Covington was picked in the 11 th round by the San Francisco 49ers in 1992. No Tech tight end has ever been selected higher in the NFL Draft than Davis.

Davis arrived at Georgia Tech in January 2019 as a graduate transfer from UConn. He was one of Geoff Collins’ first recruits as head coach of the Yellow Jackets and the first tight end to suit up for the White and Gold in 11 years.

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech tight end Tyler Davis (North Bellmore, N.Y./Mepham) was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the sixth round of the 2020 National Football League Draft on Saturday.

Davis caught 17 passes in his lone season at Tech, which ranked third on the team. His 17 receptions went for 148 yards and a touchdown, as the Jackets transitioned from its previous option-based offense into a pro-style, spread attack.

Beyond the statistics and reintroducing the tight end position to Georgia Tech, Davis was an undisputed team leader, helping establish a new culture and lay the foundation for future success under Collins. He was one of only eight seniors on the Yellow Jackets’ 2019 roster (the second smallest senior class in NCAA Division I FBS) and was selected as one of the Jackets’ four permanent team captains.

He is the first Yellow Jacket to be selected in the NFL Draft since PK Harrison Butker in 2017 (seventh round, Carolina Panthers). He is the Jackets’ highest draft pick since DB D.J. White in 2016 (sixth round, Kansas City Chiefs) and Tech’s highest pick on the offensive side of the ball since WR Darren Waller in 2015 (sixth round, Baltimore Ravens).

