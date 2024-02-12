Damon Stoudamire Radio Show Live Tonight at New Realm

THE FLATS – The Damon Stoudamire Radio Show with head men’s basketball coach Damon Stoudamire and the Voice of the Yellow Jackets Andy Demetra will broadcast the weekly show and talk Yellow Jacket basketball live for an hour beginning at 7 p.m. tonight at New Realm Brewing Company (550 Somerset Terrace).

Tonight’s show will emanate from the popular microbrewery adjacent located along the Atlanta Beltline in the Poncey-Highland area of Atlanta (the shows the next two Mondays will broadcast live from Hattie B’s West Midtown). The show airs live each week on the flagship station of the Georgia Tech Sports Network by Legends, 680 the Fan (690 AM/93.7 FM).