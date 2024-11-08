Cruz, Roach Advance to ITA Sectionals Semifinals

ATHENS, Ga. – Georgia Tech’s doubles team of Alejandra Cruz and Given Roach punched their ticket to the ITA Sectional Championships semifinals on Friday, pocketing a straight-set victory in the quarterfinals. The elite tournament is being played at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex at the University of Georgia.

Doubles action opened day two of the tournament with the Jackets facing Tennessee’s Leyla Britez and Vanesa Suarez in the quarterfinals. The Jackets were broken in their first service game, allowing Tennessee to open with a 2-0 advantage, but Cruz and Roach quickly rallied back and won the next three games to gain a 3-2 lead in the opening set. The teams tossed games back-and-forth to remain on serve at 5-apiece before Tennessee held to gain a 6-5 edge. But the Jackets held in the next game, forcing a tiebreak for the first set. After Tennessee won the first point in the tiebreak, Cruz and Roach rattled off the next seven points to take the opening set, 7-6 (7-1).

Cruz and Roach carried momentum into the second set, quickly opening a dominating lead. After the teams traded the first two games, the Jackets captured the next four games to hold a 5-1 advantage. Tennessee staged a late rally, winning the next two games for a 5-3 tally, but Cruz served out the match to seal at 7-6 (1), 6-3 victory and claim a spot in the semifinals on Saturday.

Kate Sharabura and Scarlett Nicholson competed in the back draw of doubles. The pair picked up a 2-6, 6-3, 10-7 decision over Tulane’s Leigh Van Zyl and Campbell Ricci to advance to the semifinals on Saturday.

In singles action, Tech had Sharabura and Cruz competing in the consolation bracket. Sharabura picked up a win over Mississippi’s Rachel Krzyzak in a three-set battle, 6-2, 2-6, 7-5, to reach the quarterfinals where she faced Elim Yan of Tennessee. The senior kept things rolling and downed Yan in straight sets, 7-5, 6-2. Sharabura will compete in the consolation semifinals on Saturday. Cruz fell in the consolation first round to Sophia Biolay (UCF), 6-3, 6-3.

Play continues on Saturday with the semifinals of both singles and doubles, in addition to consolation. Action begins at 9 a.m.

RESULTS

Doubles

D-QF: No. 88 Alejandra Cruz/Given Roach (GT) def. No. 79 Leyla Britez/Vanesa Suarez (Tennessee) 7-6 (1), 6-3

C-DQF: No. 39 Kate Sharabura/Scarlett Nicholson (GT) def. Leigh Van Zyl/Campbell Ricci (Tulane) 2-6, 6-3, 10-7

Singles

C-R16: No. 117 Kate Sharabura (GT) def. Rachel Krzyzak (Mississippi) 6-2, 2-6, 7-5

C-R16: No. 35 Sophia Biolay (UCF) def. Alejandra Cruz (GT) 6-3, 6-3

C-QF: No. 117 Kate Sharabura (GT) def. Elim Yan (Tennessee) 7-5, 6-2

Saturday Schedule of Play

D-SF: No. 88 Alejandra Cruz/Given Roach (GT) vs. No. 64 Bridget Stammel/Valeria Ray (Vanderbilt)

C-SSF: No. 117 Kate Sharabura (GT) vs. No. 122 Talia Neilson-Gatenby (Florida)

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.



For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X (@GT_WTEN), Instagram (GT_WTEN), Facebook (Georgia Tech Women’s Tennis) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com