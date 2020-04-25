Cottrell Signs with Jaguars

THE FLATS – Nathan Cottrell, who established himself as one of college football’s top special teams player as a senior at Georgia Tech, agreed to join the Jacksonville Jaguars as a free agent on Saturday evening.

Cottrell will join Georgia Tech teammate Tyler Davis in Jacksonville. Davis was selected by the Jaguars in the sixth round of the National Football League Draft on Saturday. They’ll play in Jacksonville for head coach Doug Marrone, who was a member of Georgia Tech’s football staff from 1995-99.

A mainstay across the Yellow Jackets’ special teams units throughout the 2019 campaign, Cottrell led Georgia Tech with nine special teams tackles in ’19. He also returned two kickoffs for a team-best 23.5-yard average and caught three passes for 60 yards as a senior, including a 41-yard touchdown catch on a fake punt in the Jackets’ 28-21 overtime win at Miami (Fla.).

Prior to becoming a special teams dynamo as a senior under new Georgia Tech head coach Geoff Collins, Cottrell saw extensive action as a slot back in Tech’s previous option-based offense. For his career, he rushed 82 times for 640 yards (7.8-yard avg.), caught six passes for 72 yards (12.0 avg.), returned 34 kickoffs for a 20.7-yard average and scored five touchdowns.

