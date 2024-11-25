NFL Front Office Vet Joins Tech Staff as Exec. Assoc. A.D./Player Management

THE FLATS – J.J. Cosh , a member of the Chicago Bears’ front office since 2018, has been named Georgia Tech’s first-ever executive associate athletics director for player management, Tech director of athletics J Batt announced on Monday.

In the newly formed role, Cosh will be responsible for developing and implementing the management of Georgia Tech athletics’ revenue-sharing strategy, and working directly with coaches and student-athletes to put them in the best position to compete for championships at the highest level.

“We’re incredibly excited to welcome J.J. and his family to Georgia Tech,” Batt said. “With Georgia Tech fully committed to competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of collegiate athletics, J.J.’s background at the highest levels of both college and professional sports, and especially his extensive experience in NFL salary cap management, will be invaluable to achieving that goal and building our programs for years to come.”

Cosh comes to Tech after seven seasons with the National Football League’s Chicago Bears, where he most recently served as manager of football administration and pro scout since 2022. In his role, Cosh was the Bears’ No. 2 salary cap manager, administrator and negotiator. He participated in free-agency budgeting, drafting and preparing all player contracts, and had authority to submit official transactions, negotiate with agents and execute contracts on behalf of the club.

He also served as a salary cap/pro scouting analyst (2020-22) and scouting assistant (2018-20) during his seven seasons with the Bears.

Prior to his time in the NFL, Cosh spent two years assisting in football operations and player personnel at Notre Dame, serving as an intern while enrolled in Notre Dame’s MBA program.

Cosh played football at the U.S. Naval Academy from 2007-10, which included his freshman season under legendary Navy and Georgia Tech head coach Paul Johnson. Following his graduation and commission as a Second Lieutenant in the U.S. Marine Corps, Cosh spent one season as an offensive graduate assistant at Navy before being stationed at Camp Lejeune, N.C. and assigned to the Marine Corps’ Second Combat Engineer Battalion. After successful completion of the Combat Engineer Officer Course (CEOC), he served as a Platoon Commander, Company Executive Officer and Officer in Charge of the ETA 9/10 Demolitions Range during his time with the Second Combat Engineer Battalion.

He was highly decorated, as the junior officer recipient of the peer-selected 2014 Marine Corps Forced Command Atlantic Leadership Award, as well as the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, Global War on Terrorism Medal (GWOT), National Defense Service Medal and the Navy Meritorious Unit Commendation.

Following his conclusion of active duty service in May 2016, Cosh was honorably discharged at the rank of Captain and matriculated to Notre Dame.

He holds a B.S. in economics from the U.S. Naval Academy (2011) to go along with his M.B.A. with corporate finance and business analytics concentrations from Notre Dame (2018).

“My wife, Kyra, and I are extremely humbled and thrilled to join a world class academic institution with an athletic championship tradition,” Cosh said. “Atlanta is a great place to live, raise a family, and is a mecca for college athletics.

“J Batt is an energetic and forward-thinking leader who I’m excited to work with and learn from. The leadership team he has assembled is made up of self-motivated, high-character, and skilled professionals. I cannot wait to join the team, be a part of the culture and work with the staff, coaches and student-athletes to continue to build on Georgia Tech’s success. Go Jackets!”

Cosh and his wife, Kyra, have a daughter, Rylie. The family also has a cavpoo dog, Teddy. Cosh comes from a football family, as his father, Chris Cosh, is a 40-year Division I coaching veteran with stops at Virginia Tech, Minnesota, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan State, South Carolina, Kansas State, USF and Western Michigan, where he is currently an analyst. J.J.’s brother, Billy Cosh, is the head coach at Stony Brook.

What They’re Saying About J.J. Cosh:

“We are extremely excited for J.J. Cosh on starting the next chapter of his career as the executive associate athletic director for player management at Georgia Tech. His work ethic, experience and passion will be invaluable as he transitions into his new role. We have no doubt he will bring the same level of commitment and insight to his new position as he did the for past seven years with the Chicago Bears.”

Ryan Poles – General Manager, Chicago Bears

“I couldn’t be happier for J.J. Cosh and his continued success. He has an exceptional background from the United States Naval Academy, serving our country in the United States Marine Corps, assisting the Notre Dame football program while earning his M.B.A, to most recently climbing the ranks with the Chicago Bears. His well-versed background, along with the person he is, makes him a major asset for any organization he is a part of. I am thrilled for both J.J. Cosh and Georgia Tech.”

Ryan Pace – Vice President of Football Operations/Player Personnel, Atlanta Falcons

“J.J. is one of the most well-rounded individuals I have had an opportunity to work with in my career. He is a forward thinker that possesses the high-level communication skills necessary to effectively lead others. I have no doubt that adding someone with J.J.’s breadth of expertise and exceptional character will quickly result in a competitive advantage for Georgia Tech. I am also extremely excited for his wife, Kyra, and daughter, Rylie, as they enter this new and exciting chapter in their lives.”

Joey Laine – Vice President of Football Administration, Seattle Seahawks

“J.J. Cosh is an exceptional professional and tremendous addition to the Georgia Tech athletics department. I have watched J.J. excel firsthand as a Naval Academy Midshipman, during his standout career as a Marine Corps officer and through working together in the Chicago Bears organization. His diverse professional background is a perfect fit for this new dynamic and challenging landscape of intercollegiate athletics.”

Sean McGee – General Manager, University of Michigan Football

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

