Collins’ Georgia Tech Football All-In Challenge Raises $24K

After submitting the winning bid, Landry chose to double his donation, splitting the remaining $12,000 evenly between Fanatics’ chosen charities and the A-T Fund. The A-T Fund is Georgia Tech athletics’ primary fundraising arm, providing financial support for student-athlete scholarships, facilities and current operations.

Collins’ and Georgia Tech football’s all-access experience for the Mayhem at MBS contest versus Notre Dame, which started with an opening bid of $2,500, drew 17 total bids. The winning bid of $12,000 was submitted by Mike Landry , a 1987 Georgia Tech graduate and football season-ticket member since 2009.

The All-In Challenge is an online fundraiser, powered by Georgia Tech athletics corporate partner Fanatics, in which leading performers, athletes and organizations auction exclusive items or experiences to benefit charities that provide food to vulnerable populations, including Feeding America, Meals on Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry.

THE FLATS – The winner of the All-In Challenge experience offered by head coach Geoff Collins and Georgia Tech football – all-access for two for the Yellow Jackets’ highly anticipated Mayhem at MBS game versus Notre Dame on Nov. 14 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium – has donated a total of $24,000 to charities that provide food to vulnerable populations and Georgia Tech athletics’ Alexander-Tharpe Fund.

Landry and a guest will receive the following as part of their all-access experience for the Nov. 14 showdown against Notre Dame:

Georgia Tech 404 gear package;

Friday night accommodations at team hotel, including dinner and snack with team;

ride on team bus to game;

access to Georgia Tech locker room for Collins’ pregame speech;

on-field access during game;

access to Collins’ and Georgia Tech student-athletes’ postgame press conference.

“I am so grateful to everyone who submitted bids as part of our All-In Challenge,” Collins said. “I’m especially appreciative of Mike Landry for his very generous contributions to the All-In Challenge charities and the A-T Fund. Thanks to Mike, we’re able to help a lot of people who need assistance during these trying times, while also providing much-needed scholarship support for Georgia Tech student-athletes.”

“I can’t wait to see Mike and his guest at our team hotel and at Mercedes-Benz Stadium when we host Notre Dame in November,” Collins continued. “It will be a great weekend, as we play the first of five-straight annual games at one of the premier sports venues in the world, located less than a mile from our beautiful Midtown Atlanta campus!”

2020 Georgia Tech football season tickets are on sale now. The Yellow Jackets’ seven-game home schedule is one of the best in program history, featuring matchups at Bobby Dodd Stadium versus Clemson, Miami, Virginia and UCF, as well as the inaugural “Mayhem at MBS” showdown against Notre Dame at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Nov. 14. Season tickets start at just $229 and include the Mayhem at MBS contest versus Notre Dame. For more information and to purchase tickets online, visit ramblinwreck.com/footballtickets.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the A-T Fund’s Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes, and Athletics Initiative 2020, Georgia Tech athletics’ ongoing $125 million initiative to allow Tech to recruit the nation’s most elite student-athletes, build a better student-athlete once they arrive on The Flats and, ultimately, win! To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GTAthletics), Facebook, Instagram or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.